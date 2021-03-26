Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

Reuters Videos

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the cable news network of falsely claiming the voting company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion said Fox made those false claims in an effort to boost its ratings.This lawsuit follows one against former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.According to a copy of the lawsuit, Dominion argues that Fox News, quote: "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”In a statement, Fox News said it was, "proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” Following his loss in the November 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden - Trump spent months making false claims of widespread voter fraud, which culminated in his supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress moved to certify the election results in January. Fox News amplified those false claims, including assertions that Dominion's systems changed votes, despite efforts by the voting systems company to set the record straight, Dominion said in its lawsuit.