Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion

FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Twitter has permanently banned Lindell’s Twitter account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday against the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia alleges that Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion, a voting technology company that has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Dominion's lawsuit accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit calls the “Big Lie” that the company stole the election.

"No amount of money can repair the damage that’s been done by these lies, which are easily disproved. Hundreds of documented audits and recounts have proven that Dominion machines accurately counted votes. We look forward to proving these facts in a court of law,” the lawsuit says.

Lindell and MyPillow's general counsel, Doug Wardlow, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

Lindell, known as the “MyPillow Guy” from his TV commercials, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that he would not let up on his claims against Dominion. That was before he released a documentary-style video, which Dominion calls “cartoonish,” that repeated and elaborated on his unproven claims.

Lindell told the AP: “You bring it on, Dominion, because I want everybody to see.”

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Slapped With $1.3 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems

    Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Monday for defamation, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages. Lindell is one of numerous supporters of former president Donald Trump who baselessly claimed Trump lost the 2020 election due to some kind of fraud. Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies, have sued others, like Rudy Giuliani and Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs. Dominion sued Giuliani in January while Smartmatic went after Fox News’ hosts in February and the network soon filed a motion to dismiss. The complaint points to numerous media appearances by Lindell to make its defamation case, as well as the documentary he produced on the subject himself. It alleges that Lindell, whose Twitter account was previously suspended over his refusal to stop posting conspiracies about the election, was aware that he was spreading the “Big Lie.” Also Read: Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 Billion in Defamation Suit “As when MyPillow previously faced legal action for deceptive marketing campaigns, Lindell knew there was no real ‘evidence’ supporting his claims. And he is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie. But Lindell–a talented salesman and former professional card counter–sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows. MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign–with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ’45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’–has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” says the complaint, filed Washington, D.C. district court. Lindell did not immediately return a request for comment. Monday’s filing was not the first sign the pillow entrepreneur had that he faced potential legal action. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Dominion told CNN that Lindell was “begging to be sued.” Read original story MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Slapped With $1.3 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems At TheWrap

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • Dominion files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

    Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for more than $1.3 billion in damages, alleging that the Trump ally exploited the baseless conspiracy theory that Dominion's voting machines rigged the election for Joe Biden to sell more pillows.The big picture: Lindell is the latest Trump ally to face a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from Dominion or Smartmatic, another voting machine company subjected to a campaign of false claims about the election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have each been sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion in damages.Earlier this month, Smartmatic sued Powell, Giuliani, Fox News and some of the network's top hosts for $2.7 billion.Lindell, who received a cease-and-desist letter from Dominion in January, told Axios at the time: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."What they're saying: "Lindell’s statements have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt. Lindell himself called it the “biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world," Dominion wrote in its 115-page complaint."Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to curry favor with one of their biggest sponsors and to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion.""Through discovery, Dominion will prove that there is no real evidence supporting the Big Lie. Dominion brings this action to vindicate the company’s rights, to recover damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, to stand up for itself and its employees, and to stop Lindell and MyPillow from further profiting at Dominion’s expense."Read the full complaint. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dominion Voting Systems Files $1.3 Billion Defamation Suit Against MyPillow And CEO Mike Lindell

    Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday, claiming that he defamed the company with his repeated allegations that it rigged the election against Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, also accuses media outlets including Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network of giving […]

  • Jordan Morris tears left ACL, 3 years after tearing right

    American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. Morris tore his left ACL on Saturday during Swansea’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield. Swansea said Monday he will miss the rest of the English season, and the injury appears likely to sideline him from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.

  • Small businesses waiting for Democrats to deliver on promise of COVID relief

    Bedros Keuilian, founder of Fit Body Boot Camp, says reopening small businesses needs to be prioritized over immigration.

  • Small business owners adapt to stay afloat amid pandemic

    Medium Rare restaurant owner Mark Bucher and Little Believers Academy owner Cassandra Brooks share how they've adjusted to the new normal.

  • Gardening: How to protect or heal trees damaged by snow

    The deadly winter storms that have wreaked havoc in large swaths of the country recently can also damage trees and shrubs. Or worse, snap a major limb on a tree or split a bush wide open. Most trees and shrubs will recover from such trauma, sending up new sprouts in the spring to replace missing limbs.

  • PFF believes Mitchell Trubisky will re-sign with Bears in free agency

    The Bears are running out of options at QB for 2021, which is why PFF believes they could re-sign Mitchell Trubisky.

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues MyPillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell

    Mike Lindell is accused of perpetuating a “Big Lie” about Dominion’s role in the 2020 election, including that he knowingly spread false information.

  • Boeing 777: Dozens grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines and Japan's two main airlines suspend 56 planes after the incident over Denver.

  • Russia's Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks in Sochi

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks on Monday, amid media reports suggesting that the leader of Belarus was coming to Russia to secure another loan. The Kremlin extended both economical and political support to Lukashenko after his disputed re-election in August triggered the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests in Belarus' history. In September, Putin said Moscow would provide a $1.5 billion loan to its ex-Soviet neighbor.

  • Italian ambassador's body believed to be at field hospital

    Luca Attanasio, 43, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese driver, whose name has not been released, were confirmed dead by the Italian government in a statement.They were killed on Monday when their convoy was attacked at about 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) in an attempted kidnap near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the regional capital Goma, a spokesman for the Virunga National Park told Reuters.The driver was working for the U.N. World Food Programme, it said in a statement, adding that a number of other passengers were injured.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Bitcoin drops after weekend climb to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid surge in the virtual currency's price. Traders also pointed to the unwinding of highly leveraged long positions in the cryptocurrency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low.

  • Trump ‘offered Kim Jong-un a ride on Air Force One’ after Hanoi summit

    Donald Trump had also agreed to Kim Jong-un’s request to cancel joint military exercises between the US and South Korea

  • ECB Is ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending that could fuel inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-year dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with markets, additional comments from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Much is Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ASX:ANZ) CEO Getting Paid?

    Shayne Elliott has been the CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ( ASX:ANZ ) since 2016, and this...

  • Regulators probe engine blow-outs as older Boeing 777s suspended

    Showers of jet engine parts over residential areas on both sides of the Atlantic have caught regulators' attention and prompted the suspension of some older Boeing planes from service. The Saturday incidents involving a United Airlines 777 in Denver and a Longtail Aviation 747 cargo plane in the Netherlands have put engine maker Pratt & Whitney in the spotlight - although there is as yet no indication that their causes are related. Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney said it was coordinating with regulators to review inspection protocols.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data and Capitol Hill in Focus

    It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar. COVID-19 news and progress towards a U.S relief package will also influence the markets.