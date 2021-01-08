Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems is suing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her months of false claims against the company.

Powell, who continued stumping for President Trump even after his campaign tried to distance itself from her, has alleged without any proof that Dominion machines somehow changed Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Powell on Friday seeking $1.3 billion for damages caused by her defamatory conspiracy peddling.

"Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Powell launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion," the company said in its complaint. "Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract," the complaint continued. The false claims about Dominion's machines were repeated at Trump's Wednesday rally in D.C., and by his supporters as they attacked the Capitol.

Powell was far from the only Trump ally who spread false claims about Dominion; Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a frequent conspiracy monger. In December, Giuliani was reportedly told to expect "imminent" legal action from the company. A Dominion employee also recently sued Powell and others for harassment they suffered after the false claims.

