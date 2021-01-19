Dominion Voting Systems is threatening to sue MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his 'false and conspiratorial' election-fraud claims

Grace Dean
Mike Lindell Donald Trump
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and President Donald Trump. Alex Brandon/AP

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of President Donald Trump, faces "imminent" litigation from the voting-machine company Dominion.

  • Dominion is threatening legal action over Lindell's claims that it facilitated election fraud — a debunked conspiracy theory.

  • Dominion has sent similar letters to Fox News and Rudy Giuliani and has filed a lawsuit against Sidney Powell.

Dominion Voting Systems has told MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, to expect "imminent" litigation over his baseless claims that Dominion's voting machines helped rig the 2020 US presidential election.

Lindell, a major GOP donor, has repeatedly supported Trump's claims challenging the integrity of the election, saying in December that "the biggest fraud is the Dominion machines." The conspiracy theory that Dominion's technology switched votes from Trump to Biden has been thoroughly debunked.

In a letter sent January 8 and viewed by The Washington Post, Dominion's lawyers told Lindell they would take legal action over his "false and conspiratorial" claims.

Lindell is one of more than 150 people whom Dominion has contacted over fraudulent claims about the voting-machine company, The Post reported.

Read more: Lawmakers, Hill staffers, and reporters recount the harrowing experience as a violent pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol to protest the electoral-vote count

Dominion said Lindell had conducted a "smear campaign" and used his social-media presence "to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion's good name and business operations."

The company said Lindell had "failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden."

"Of course, this is because no such evidence exists," it added.

Lindell told The Post that he welcomed the lawsuit and suggested it would help him share evidence to support his claims. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Dominion had previously demanded that Lindell retract his comments in a letter in December. It has sent similar cease-and-desist notices to Fox News, Newsmax, One America News, and Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

It has also filed a defamation lawsuit against the pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages, after she pushed a conspiracy theory about Dominion's machines.

Lindell stands by Trump after the Capitol siege

Lindell has remained a close Trump ally even after the Capitol siege, which he downplayed.

While other companies cut ties with Trump, MyPillow offered a discount to customers using the code "FightForTrump."

On Trump's final Friday in office, he met with Lindell. Their meeting notes were photographed by a Post photographer, Jabin Botsford, and included references to investigating the 2020 election.

The next day, Lindell tweeted a photo of a document he claimed proved "Trump got around 79m votes to 68m votes for Biden." Twitter labeled the tweet as a "disputed" claim of election fraud and prevented it from being replied to, liked, or retweeted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

