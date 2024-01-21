Domino’s driver shot, left to die in street as teens run off with pizza, WI cops say

Three teenagers are accused of ambushing and killing a Domino’s pizza delivery driver, Wisconsin officials say.

Officers found 33-year-old Antoine Gee Jr. lying dead on Milwaukee’s northwest side on the night of Jan. 10, police told WITI. He was wearing a Domino’s jacket, investigators said, and they found a paper receipt near his body — which led police to the store location he’d been sent from moments earlier.

Gee was unknowingly walking into a trap set by three 17-year-old boys, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 19 in Milwaukee County.

Surveillance video shows Gee walking toward three figures dressed in black clothing when a struggle breaks out, officials said. One of the figures pulls out a gun and fires six shots, then the group of three runs away, leaving Gee lying motionless on a median, according to investigators.

A witness told police he heard the boys talking to each other earlier in the night while gathered in a basement. One mentioned they wanted a pizza and that “they were going to ‘snatch it,’” officials said. After ordering the pizza, the group left and later returned to the home in a frenzied state, “running around like wild animals and … (turning) off all of the lights,” according to investigators.

The witness said one of the teens had a pizza delivery bag, documents read.

Video of the shooting showed one of Gee’s attackers running away with his pizza bag, officials said.

Gee’s family called his death “senseless,” WISN reported.

“These are kids that did this. And you took away a good one for nothing,” Jerome Avery Sr., Gee’s uncle, told the outlet. “When you took him, you didn’t just ruin his life, you ruined a community.”

The three teens, whom McClatchy News is not naming because they are minors, are all charged with murder, officials say.

‘Thought I was dead.’ Teen beats janitor who won’t let him into school, TX officials say

Dad runs from crash that killed daughter and injured his family, Oklahoma cops say

Man accused of killing missing mom who was witness in murder case, Texas cops say

Employee accused of raping job applicant in bathroom keeps job, Texas lawsuit says