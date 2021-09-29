Is Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·5 min read

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2021 and year-to-date through August 17, 2021, the Company’s NAV per share, including dividends, increased by 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively, and the Company’s share price increased by 4.7% and 2.0%, respectively, compared with the S&P 500 which returned 15.2% and 19.5% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Pershing Square Holdings, the fund mentioned Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) and discussed its stance on the firm. Domino's Pizza, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based restaurant company with a $17.8 billion market capitalization. DPZ delivered a 26.37% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 14.43%. The stock closed at $487.23 per share on September 27, 2021.

Here is what Pershing Square Holdings has to say about Domino's Pizza, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"In March, PSH initiated an investment in Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s is the number one pizza company in the world and, along with its franchisees, operates more than 18,000 stores globally. As 98% of the system is franchised, the company generates most of its profi ts from high-margin brand royalty fees, and the balance from company-owned stores and a supply chain business that supplies North American franchisees.

We have long admired Domino’s due to its compelling customer value proposition, best-in-class digital infrastructure, consistent track record, exceptional unit economics and world-class management team. Domino’s menu in the U.S. has featured its core $5.99 and $7.99 everyday value platforms for more than a decade, which are amongst the lowest-cost meals for a family of four. The company generates 75% of its sales through digital channels – by far the highest in the industry. Ownership of the leading digital and delivery infrastructure enables Domino’s to consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience as well as attractive economics to drivers, franchisees, and shareholders, all without using third-party delivery providers in the U.S. This strong value proposition and effi ciency have led to consistent same-store sales growth of highsingle-digits in the U.S., and mid-single-digits internationally.

The simplicity and effi ciency of the company’s operations drive some of the strongest store-level economics in the restaurant industry, making Domino’s an attractive business opportunity for franchisees around the world. Many Domino’s franchisees were former drivers and restaurant employees, a track record which helps the company to recruit new employees in a diffi cult market for labor while also providing a path to entrepreneurship and wealth for its entry-level employees.

Domino’s franchised new stores generate pretax cash-on-cash returns of over 50%. Despite its signifi cant market share gains over the last decade, Domino’s has a long runway for growth as it represents only 17% of global quick-service restaurant pizza sales – far less than the market share leader in other categories such as burgers, chicken, and coff ee – and competition remains fragmented. These exceptional unit economics combined with a large market share opportunity underpin the company’s historical and projected unit growth of approximately 7% annually. Domino’s is led by a strong management team with an unwavering commitment to its goal of becoming the dominant pizza company in the world. The company has a demonstrated track record for shareholder-friendly capital return, which helps drive long-term earnings growth..." (Click here to see the full text)

Based on our calculations, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DPZ was in 31 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) delivered a 4.35% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Restricts Access to Facebook Pages in Australia

    CNN said it restricted access to the pages following a ruling from that country’s high court that makes news organizations legally liable for comments on their Facebook posts.

  • San Diego Unified approves vaccine mandate for students, staff

    Despite the clamoring from hundreds of people at a protest before its meeting and during public comment, the San Diego Unified School District's board is moving forward with a vaccine mandate.

  • Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2021 and year-to-date through August 17, 2021, the Company’s NAV per share, including dividends, increased by 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively, and the Company’s share price increased by […]

  • AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for union-represented employees

    The U.S wireless carrier, one the largest employers of union-represented workers, said the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-linked employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022. CWA represents more than 150,000 employees at AT&T. Other major companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives up infections in the United States.

  • United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate won't affect operations

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Wednesday the company's decision to fire employees who defied its vaccine mandate will not affect the carrier's operations. In an interview to CNBC, Kirby also said ticket sales have bottomed out, with the bookings for lucrative business travel rebounding to the levels seen in June. The comments came a day after the Chicago-based airline said https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/united-airlines-says-more-than-99-us-employees-have-been-vaccinated-2021-09-28 it would start the process of firing 593 employees who failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

  • Apple Is Pressed by Fund Manager to Combat Child Sex Abuse in Videos

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. shareholder that has long chided the company for not doing enough to fight the spread of photos depicting sexual violence against young people is now upping pressure on the iPhone maker to crack down on videos too.Money manager Jeff McCroy, who runs Christian Brothers Investment Services -- one of the oldest socially responsible investment firms -- has pressed Apple, AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. over the last several years on efforts to more effectively

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • 'All I can hear is a cacophony of screaming girls' - photographing the Beatles and Stones

    Photographer Ian Wright was just 18 when he captured The Beatles on stage on a historic night.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.