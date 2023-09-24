Domino’s Pizza employees held at gunpoint during robbery in Arroyo Grande

Two armed people allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Arroyo Grande on Friday night, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., two masked suspects entered the Domino’s on East Grand Avenue through an open back door and held the employees at gunpoint, according to a news release by the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene and the amount of money they stole is still being investigated.

About an hour later, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a similar situation in Orcutt, according to the release.

Deputies located a vehicle fleeing the area and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the deputies, resulting in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle was involved in a collision; three people were arrested on suspicion of charges relating to the Domino’s Pizza incident and were taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Michael Angel Saucedo, of Bakersfield, 27-year-old Mitchel Milton Sipe, of Bakersfield, and 29-year-old Gloria Fernandez Lopez, of Santa Maria.

As of Sunday at noon, all three were still in custody. Bail was set at $500,000 for both Sipe and Lopez, but no bail had been set for Saucedo, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s Who is in Custody website.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Anthony Estrada at 805-473-5110.