Domino’s worker hospitalized after road rage leads to parking lot fight, NJ cops say

A Domino’s Pizza worker was injured in a parking lot fight after a road rage clash, according to police in New Jersey.

Officers with the Middletown Township Police Department were called to the Domino’s parking lot at about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The responding officers found two men who had already been separated, according to an Aug. 16 news release from the department.

One of the men — an employee of Domino’s — had head and facial injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other man, 33, was arrested, according to the release.

Investigators learned the two men “were involved in a traffic dispute” while traveling south on State Highway 35, police said. Both drivers continued into the Domino’s parking lot, police said, and the clash escalated into an assault.

Police have not said what kind of “traffic dispute” occurred.

The 33-year-old Middletown man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 732-615-2120.

McClatchy News requested comment from Domino’s on Aug. 17 and was awaiting a response.

Middletown Township is about 25 miles southeast of Newark.

