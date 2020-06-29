Domino's Carside Delivery™: It's Carryout, Delivered

Stores nationwide now offer yet another convenient contactless option

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is offering customers of the brand yet another way to carry out their favorite pizza: via Domino's Carside Delivery™. Domino's Carside Delivery is a new contactless carryout option that customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order, and it is now available in stores across the U.S.

Domino’s Carside Delivery is a new contactless carryout option that customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order, and it is now available in stores across the U.S. More

"Domino's is all about providing a delicious, hot meal, the way customers want it – whether via carryout or delivery," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president-chief innovation officer. "Domino's Carside Delivery gives customers the option to stay in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout experience. It's carryout, delivered."

When customers place a prepaid digital carryout order, they'll see the option for Domino's Carside Delivery. Once they make that selection, they will be prompted to add their vehicle color, make and model, which will be used to identify them when they arrive at the store. Customers can also select where they'd like their order placed – the passenger side, back seat, trunk or the option to decide when they arrive. Customers can notify the store when they arrive by hitting the "I'm here" button on Domino's Tracker® page or by replying "HERE" to Domino's opt-in text, and a team member from the store will bring the order to their vehicle.

Domino's Carside Delivery is currently available from 4-9 p.m. in stores across the nation. Additional hours may vary by location. To find the nearest Domino's location or to place an order, visit dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.7 billion in the U.S. and over $1.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino's furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino's opened the Domino's Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep.