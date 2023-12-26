Domino's and a local Florida non-profit gave out 600 pizzas to a food desert town on Christmas Eve

People living in a Florida town, located in a food desert, were treated to free pizza on Christmas Eve.

Food pantry Positive Impact Worldwide gave away over 600 free pies to families in need in St. Petersburg, Florida. The organization partnered with the city's police department and Domino's Pizza to put together the drive.

Karen Rae, the non-profit executive director, said the event was a major success as all the pizzas ran out within a few hours.

"It was a light-hearted atmosphere and they were just grateful," Rae told USA TODAY on Monday. "They were grateful to see that we were doing this for them (and) that we care cared enough to take our time on Christmas Eve."

The executive director of the non-profit added it's "a special treat" to be able to gift people a "hot pizza from Domino's, rather than a Tombstone pizza from the corner gas station."

A new tradition is born

The food pantry, which offers free groceries to around 2,000 people every week, did not hesitate when Domino's reached out with the idea of throwing a holiday pizza drive just a month prior, according to Rae.

Rae said the success of Sunday's drive made her hopeful that a pizza drive would become an annual holiday tradition.

Over 600 pizza boxes from Domino's were given to St. Petersburg families on Dec. 25, 2023.

"It's an opportunity to spend time with my babies here, so that's what I’m doing, any chance I get," resident Terry Jones said, according to local station FOX 13.

Jay Brubaker, a retired St. Petersburg officer and co-founder of Positive Impact Worldwide told USA TODAY that it was a blessing to support "this area that's known as a food desert."

One in seven of the town's children goes hungry

Families in St. Petersburg have restricted access to healthy foods due to limited income and the status of the economy, according to Brubaker. Through partnerships with chains like Publix and Sam's Club, Rae said the non-profit provides whole foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and quality dairy products to families who cannot afford proper nutrition.

Brubaker said one in seven children in St. Petersburg go to sleep hungry every night. He added that the holidays are often extra challenging because kids are not going to school and therefore losing access to free meals.

"It just keeps growing because as the economy worsens, the food disparity becomes greater," Brubaker said. "Especially when they don't have school in the summers they're missing meals. So we're we're trying to stop that and fill that gap."

The St. Petersburg Police Department partnered with Positive Impact Worldwide to run the Christmas pizza drive.

Non-profit's deeds go beyond the unhoused

In addition to supporting people experiencing homelessness, Positive Impact Worldwide is there to help anyone facing food insecurity. Rae said their effort is to give people the dignity to pick out the foods they want and better themselves.

They implemented a complementary market experience where people shop under a point-based system that teaches budgeting skills, she said. She added that they provide educational programs where people can learn basic nutrition and food-prepping skills and plan to roll out new personal development workshops in 2024.

"We are serving working-class people who may just be one medical emergency, one car repair, one layoff or one natural disaster away from needing our help," Rae added. "Those who do need our help I want them to know that there's no shame."

The organization has spent 20 years addressing the hunger crisis but Rae said support is continuously needed for them to continue their deeds.

Anyone hoping to contribute to their efforts can donate on their page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida food desert community get free Domino's pizza for Christmas