Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.5% to UK£2.62 in the past week. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of UK£600m coming in 4.9% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.19, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Domino's Pizza Group from seven analysts is for revenues of UK£613.1m in 2023 which, if met, would be a credible 2.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 57% to UK£0.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£603.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.24 in 2023. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a considerable lift to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of UK£3.22, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Domino's Pizza Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£3.75 and the most bearish at UK£2.30 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Domino's Pizza Group shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Domino's Pizza Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Domino's Pizza Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 2.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2.9% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Domino's Pizza Group.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Domino's Pizza Group's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Domino's Pizza Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£3.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Domino's Pizza Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

