Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.10

Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s (NYSE:DPZ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.10 on 30th of March. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Domino's Pizza's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Domino's Pizza's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Domino's Pizza Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Domino's Pizza has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.80 to US$4.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. Domino's Pizza has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Domino's Pizza has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Domino's Pizza Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Domino's Pizza you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Is Domino's Pizza not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

