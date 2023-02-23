Domino's Pizza Q4 Highlights: ~4% Sales Growth, Bottom-Line Beat, 10% Dividend Hike, Reduced Outlook & More

Shivani Kumaresan
·2 min read

  • Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.6% year-on-year to $1.39 billion, missing the consensus of $1.44 billion.

  • Global retail sales increased 5.2%, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency. Without adjusting for the impact of foreign currency, global retail sales declined 1.1%.

  • Same-store sales in the U.S. grew 0.9%, while International same-store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) increased 2.6%.

  • Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO said, "The Domino's system has a lot to be proud of while also having opportunities to address. We experienced significant pressure on our U.S. delivery business in 2022 and focused our efforts on creating solutions."

  • Gross margin for the quarter contracted 90 basis points to 36.8%. Operating margin for the quarter expanded 130 basis points to 17.9%.

  • EPS of $4.43 beat the analyst consensus of $3.95.

  • The company held $395.2 million in cash and equivalents and had a total debt of $5 billion as of Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $475.3 million, with a free cash flow of $388.1 million.

  • On Feb. 21, 2023, the company's Board of Directors approved a 10% increase to the quarterly dividend. The $1.21 per share quarterly dividend was declared for shareholders of record as of Mar. 15, 2023, to be paid on Mar. 30, 2023.

  • Outlook: Domino's Pizza reduced its two-to three-year outlook for global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, to 4%-8% (prior view 6%-10%) and global net unit growth to 5%-7% (prior view 6%-8%).

  • The company expects results for fiscal 2023 to come in towards the low-end of the ranges for both metrics.

  Once Loved Pizza Stock Up 5,000% Is Now Torched. What's Going On? Are We Not Eating Pizza Anymore?

  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 10.93% at $310.39 on the last check Thursday.

