UPDATE: Domino's shooting suspect turns himself in

William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·1 min read

Apr. 16—MORGANTOWN — The man accused of shooting another man in the shoulder following a dispute in the Domino's Pleasant Street parking lot April 8 is in jail.

Justin Christopher Lamar, 19, of Bruceton Mills, is charged with malicious wounding by the Morgantown Police Department.

Lamar turned himself in to the Morgantown police at about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the MPD. He was then arrested for a warrant in connection with the shooting.

The MPD was called to a shooting in the parking lot of Domino's Pizza on Pleasant Street at about 3 p.m. April 8. When officers arrived, there was a victim, identified as ELD, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a criminal complaint states.

Multiple witnesses identified the shooter as Lamar and said he ran away before police arrived, according to the complaint.

Videos of the shooting from "several sources " show ELD walking over to Lamar and Lamar pulling a pistol from his waist, the complaint states. ELD then pulls a baton from his pants and drops it while attempting to deploy it, but continues to advance towards Lamar.

"Lamar then fires his gun four times, striking ELD once, " the complaint states.

Three of those shells were in the parking lot. One was found in the grassy area between the sidewalk and street. The MPD had each shell marked with an orange cone following the shooting.

Lamar was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Nabors and is being held in North Central Regional Jail lieu of $75, 000 bond.

Morgantown officials declined to answer any questions about the incident or arrest.

