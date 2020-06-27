Domo Inc. (DOMO): Hedge Funds Going Back and Forth

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) based on that data.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. DOMO was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with DOMO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DOMO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

How are hedge funds trading Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DOMO over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Daniel Patrick Gibson's Sylebra Capital Management has the most valuable position in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), worth close to $26.9 million, corresponding to 1.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Constantinos J. Christofilis of Archon Capital Management, with a $14.5 million position; 5.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Dennis Puri and Oliver Keller's Hunt Lane Capital, David Atterbury's Whetstone Capital Advisors and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Archon Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), around 5.32% of its 13F portfolio. Hunt Lane Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.22 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DOMO.