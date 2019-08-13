Don't Buy Dillard's Stock Just for the Real Estate

Shares of Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) skyrocketed 24% in a single day last month due to an apparent short squeeze. Reports that prominent hedge fund manager David Einhorn had invested in the company might have helped power this huge gain. In Greenlight Capital's second-quarter investor letter, Einhorn justified the purchase by noting that Dillard's has a strong balance sheet, is solidly profitable, buys back lots of stock, and -- most importantly -- owns a huge trove of real estate.

Over the past several weeks, Dillard's stock has surrendered all of the gains from that wild day of trading last month. That has created an opportunity to invest in Dillard's at a price similar to what Einhorn paid. However, buying Dillard's stock primarily because of its supposed real estate value doesn't seem like a smart move.

Dillard's Stock Year-to-Date Performance data by YCharts.

Dillard's does own a lot of real estate, but it may not be worth very much

Dillard's operates nearly 300 stores across the U.S., mainly in Sun Belt states. Only 26 of those stores are leased. Instead, the company owns the vast majority of its stores, with ground leases and part-owned buildings accounting for the remaining locations.

As of early February, Dillard's owned 44.3 million square feet of store real estate, as well as office, distribution, and storage space totaling nearly 4 million square feet. Einhorn claims that buying the stock around current levels is equivalent to buying the real estate for just $27 per square foot: a massive discount to the valuations applied to other department store chains like Macy's (NYSE: M) -- let alone mall giant Simon Property Group. (My own calculations put the effective price a little higher, at $35 to $40 per square foot.)

Einhorn isn't the first investor to buy Dillard's stock based on its real estate potential. Snow Park Capital Partners acquired a 2% stake in the company two years ago, based on the thesis that Dillard's real estate could be worth more than $200 per share. (Dillard's stock has gone nowhere since then.)

However, while Dillard's has a handful of stores in top-tier malls, most of its real estate isn't very desirable. For example, the company recently closed a store in Ohio and sold it for just under $9 million, or about $50 per square foot. Dillard's doesn't operate in markets like Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Seattle, where real estate is scarce and very expensive. By contrast, Macy's owns lots of real estate in all of those metro areas, including big downtown flagship stores in several of them.

