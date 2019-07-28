Don't Be Duped by These 3 Student Loan Scams

Scammers try to turn your need into their profit. But you don't need to fall for their tricks.

Image credit: Getty Images.

stressed young woman sitting at desk in front of laptop with her face in her hands More

Image source: Getty Images

When you're struggling to pay off tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, a company that claims it will reduce your monthly payments or eliminate your debt completely can sound like a dream come true. But if you pay the company or hand over any personal information, that dream could quickly become a nightmare.

Best case, they reduce your monthly payments like they said, but at an unexpected cost. Worst case, they just take your money and don't help you at all. In either case, you're better off staying away from them altogether. Here are three of the most common student loan scams to watch for, along with advice on what to do if you've fallen victim to a scam.

1. Complete or immediate student loan forgiveness

There are ways to have your student loans discharged, but most borrowers won't qualify for them. Death, permanent disability, or in rare cases, bankruptcy can rid you of your student loans, but given the choice, most students would probably rather keep the debt than suffer any of those.

There are also student loan forgiveness programs for federal student loans, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Teacher Loan Forgiveness. But neither of these programs work instantly. You have to work for a qualifying employer for several years and make regular, on-time student loan payments during that period in order to qualify. Then, once you've met all the requirements, the government will forgive any outstanding student loan debt. Private student loans usually don't have any type of forgiveness program, so you will have to continue paying off these loans on your own.

If you come across a person or company claiming to get your student loan debt forgiven immediately and in full, you're dealing with a scam. If you're one of those rare students who meets one of the qualifications for student loan discharge listed above, you don't need any help from a third party. Just contact your student loan servicer and they'll tell you about the next steps.

2. Your student loan forgiveness program is about to end

When President Trump was elected, many scammers used the impending change in administration as a way to stir up panic among student loan borrowers, claiming that the student loan forgiveness programs that were in place were about to disappear. However, this is not the case and the federal government isn't going to abruptly end these programs with only a few weeks' notice.

If you receive a letter or other notice in the mail saying that your student loan forgiveness program may be ending soon, resist the urge to contact the company issuing the letter. In the event of any changes to the program, you'd receive an official notice from the Department of Education or your student loan servicer, not a third party.

Reach out to your student loan servicer or the Department of Education if you have any questions about your student loans or any student loan forgiveness programs you may qualify for.

3. Student loan debt relief companies

Student loan debt relief companies aren't a scam in the sense that they're just looking to take your money and run. They can actually help you lower your monthly payments, consolidate your loans, or get you out of default. But you can do all of that on your own for free by reaching out to your student loan servicer or the Department of Education.