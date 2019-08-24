Don't Be Fooled: Kohl's Isn't an Undervalued Dividend Stock

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was once considered a survivor of the retail apocalypse. It rotated its products quickly, kept its inventories low, distanced itself from sickly malls with stand-alone stores, and kept its products organized on easy-to-navigate "racetracks."

Those strategies enabled Kohl's to generate positive comparable-store sales growth as it expanded its gross margins. Unfortunately, Kohl's first-quarter report in May indicated that it was gradually succumbing to industry headwinds, and its recent second-quarter report raised more red flags.

However, some investors might be wondering if Kohl's forward P/E of 9 and forward yield of 6% make it an undervalued dividend stock. Unfortunately, I think Kohl's stock is cheap for some clear-cut reasons, and I don't think its outlook will improve anytime soon.

What happened to Kohl's?

Kohl's streak of positive comps growth ended in the first quarter and remained negative in the second quarter. That slowdown can be attributed to competition from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target, Walmart, and other big retailers, as well as fast-fashion challengers like H&M and Zara.

Kohl's gross margin also declined six basis points annually in the first quarter as it relied more on markdowns to boost its comps. That trend continued into the second quarter, when its comps improved sequentially but fell 72 basis points annually to 38.8%.

Period Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Comps growth 3.1% 2.5% 1% (3.4%) (2.9%) Gross margin 39.5% 37% 33.5% 36.8% 38.8%

Source: Kohl's quarterly reports.

Kohl's blamed that decline on higher promotions aimed at boosting its sales and market share, as well as higher shipping costs. It expects that pressure, along with higher tariffs, to cause its gross margin to contract 35 to 45 basis points for the full year -- compared to its prior forecast for a 20- to 30-basis-point decline.

Putting its future in Amazon's hands

However, Kohl's still reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS forecast of $5.15 to $5.45, which implies a 3% to 8% decline from 2018. That's because CEO Michelle Gass expects rising revenues from Kohl's closer ties with Amazon to boost its sales in the second half of the year and offset its declining gross margins.

Kohl's started accepting Amazon returns at select stores two years ago and expanded the program to all of its stores last month. It also started selling Amazon's Echo speakers and Kindle devices. Gass believes that tethering itself to Amazon will bring in more shoppers, but that plan faces three big problems: Amazon customers still have plenty of other ways to return their products, those who return products at Kohl's stores might not buy any additional products, and customers can easily buy Echos and Kindles online.