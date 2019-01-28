Don't Look Now, but Marijuana Stock Profit Estimates Are Tumbling

Although marijuana stocks delivered a subpar year in 2018, the cannabis movement as a whole didn't disappoint. Our neighbor to the north, Canada, wound up legalizing recreational marijuana, thereby ending nine decades of prohibition and opening the curtain to billions of dollars in added annual sales. More importantly, it signified to the world that cannabis was no longer a taboo topic. Rather, it's a legitimate industry where investors have an opportunity to make money.

Just how big could the cannabis industry be? Cowen & Co. has called for $75 billion in annual sales by 2030. Meanwhile, an analysis from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics is calling for 38% global sales growth to $16.9 billion in 2019, with sales topping $31 billion by 2022. That's a lot of dollars that need to find a home. The question is: Does this mean marijuana stocks will be profitable?

A cannabis leaf lying atop a neat stack of hundred dollar bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Uh-oh! Pot stock profit projections are falling

Over the past couple of years, investors have had a pretty much insatiable appetite for fast-growing marijuana stocks. But Wall Street has dampened that mood a bit in recent months. A quick screen of Wall Street's consensus full-year earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates for 2020 show that most pot stocks have had their profit projections fall over the past 90 days. For reference, legal recreational sales began in Canada a little over 100 days ago.

Here's a glimpse of how marijuana stock EPS projections have deteriorated from 90 days ago through today. Keep in mind, all estimates are in Canadian dollars.

Company 2020 FY EPS Estimate (90 Days Ago) 2020 FY EPS Estimate (Current) % Change Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) $0.28 $0.08 (71%) Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) $0.16 $0.12 (25%) Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) ($0.32) ($0.41) (28%)

Table by author. Data source: Yahoo! Finance. FY = full-year. Data as of Jan. 23, 2019.

As you can see, this deterioration in consensus profit is particularly noticeable for Canopy Growth, which has seen its profit forecast nearly cut by three quarters over the past three months. Smaller but nonetheless notable declines can be seen from the likes of Aurora Cannabis and Tilray. In other words, the stock market's largest pot stocks by market cap are the ones taking it on the chin.

What the heck is going on, you ask? My suspicion is that it boils down to four factors.

1. Analysts have no precedence to lean on

For starters, I don't think analysts really have a clue what to expect from marijuana stocks, and are therefore quite liquid with their profit projections. Take Tilray as a good example. Although it's forged some solid joint ventures with Novartis and Anheuser-Busch InBev and the company has well-known medical cannabis brands, Wall Street doesn't really have a clue where the peak growing potential lies for Tilray over the next one to three years.

In June, before Tilray went public, it filed its S-1 prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing estimated that 912,000 square feet of facilities would be complete by year's end, with a little over 850,000 square feet in growing capacity. But Tilray has close to 3 million square feet in undeveloped land. How much of this will be devoted to capacity expansion? Your guess is as good as Wall Street's right now.