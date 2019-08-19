Don't Be Tempted by Macy's Big Dividend Yield

Macy's (NYSE: M) stock recently tumbled to a 10-year low after the retailer posted second-quarter earnings. Its revenue fell 0.5% annually to $5.55 billion, meeting expectations, but its adjusted EPS plummeted 60% to $0.28 and missed expectations by $0.17.

Macy's reaffirmed its guidance for roughly flat sales growth for the full year but slashed its EPS guidance from $3.05-$3.25 to $2.85-$3.05 -- which would equal a 27% to 32% drop from 2018. Wall Street had expected a 27% decline.

Macy's big post-earnings drop reduced its forward P/E to 6 and boosted its dividend yield to 8%. That low valuation and high yield might look tempting to value-seeking investors, but I think it's still a falling knife.

Macy's is starting to look like J.C. Penney

For a while, it seemed like Macy's was weathering the "retail apocalypse" better than struggling peers like J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP). Its comparable-store sales growth was stronger, and its gross margins were stable.

Macy's comps growth stayed positive over the past year, but it's barely keeping its head above water.

Segment Q2 2018 Comps Growth Q3 2018 Comps Growth Q4 2018 Comps Growth Q1 2019 Comps Growth Q2 2019 Comps Growth Owned 0% 3.1% 0.4% 0.6% 0.2% Owned plus licensed 0.5% 3.3% 0.7% 0.7% 0.3%

Source: Macy's quarterly earnings.

It expects its comps (both owned and owned plus licensed) to be roughly flat for the full year.

Macy's gross margin expanded 60 basis points sequentially during the most recent quarter, but fell 160 basis points from the prior year -- mainly due to what the company termed "unanticipated markdowns" for clearing out inventories and supporting its lower-margin loyalty program and online business.

Metric Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Gross margin 40.4% 40.3% 37.5% 38.2% 38.8% Operating margin 5.4% 2.7% 12.4% 3.7% 2.8%

Source: Macy's quarterly earnings.

Its operating margin fell sequentially and annually as it booked lower gains from real estate sales while its expenses edged higher. Simply put, Macy's is sacrificing its margins to boost its comps growth -- a strategy that rarely ends well for retailers.

For example, J.C. Penney's comps flatlined in the second half of 2018 and have been negative ever since. Its margins also contracted as it desperately tried to clear out excess inventory with markdowns. Like Macy's, J.C. Penney also started to sell real estate and other assets to temporarily boost its profits and cash flow.

Macy's is in better shape than J.C. Penney, but it's being battered by the same competitors -- Amazon, superstores like Walmart and Target, and fast-fashion apparel rivals like Zara. Sluggish traffic in malls, where most of Macy's stores are located, is exacerbating the pain.

