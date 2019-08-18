Don't Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks: These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys

There's something fundamentally appealing about penny stocks: the alluring combination of paying an incredibly low share price for an unbelievably high reward is every investor's dream. Unfortunately, for many penny stocks, that dream never becomes a reality. In fact, penny stocks are dangerous places for your money, even if you're the kind of investor who doesn't mind -- or actually enjoys -- high-risk, speculative investments.

With that in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to suggest a stock that they think would appeal to this type of investor. They came back with Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN). Here's why they think these stocks should entice investors even more than penny stocks.

A CBD pioneer

Keith Speights (Charlotte's Web Holdings): Some people buy penny stocks thinking they could get rich quick. But as with buying lottery tickets, that only rarely happens. A better route to success is to buy the stock of a leader in a market that's only in its early stages but has a tremendous opportunity for growth. I think that Charlotte's Web meets those criteria.

It pioneered hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products several years ago. The company's brand ranks No. 1 in market share. Its hemp CBD products are carried in 8,000 retail stores -- more than double the number at the beginning of this year. This distribution network includes several well-known national chains. For example, Charlotte's Web signed a deal with grocery giant Kroger (NYSE: KR) in July.

Unlike most stocks in the cannabis industry, it is already quite profitable. The company predicts that its revenue will grow faster than its operating expenses, which translates to even bigger profits in the future.

We're in the early innings for the CBD market. The U.S. only fully legalized hemp CBD in December 2018; the Food and Drug Administration hasn't finalized its regulations for hemp CBD products yet.

Estimates vary as to just how big the market will grow, but all signs point to a massive one in the next few years. With a strong brand, a new CEO hired from the consumer packaged goods industry, and an impressive retail distribution network, Charlotte's Web is the kind of stock that just might make long-term investors rich -- or at least richer.

Big gassy dreams

John Bromels (Tellurian): If you're interested in penny stocks, that tells me you have a high tolerance for risk. You probably also don't mind investing in young companies that don't have a lot to show yet for their big plans. In that case, I'd like to call your attention to three-year-old liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian.

Its management team has decades of experience in the world of natural gas, but Tellurian itself is currently small potatoes, relying on only a handful of wells for its revenue. But the company has big dreams of becoming a major player not just in natural gas production, but in transportation, storage, and export as well. This could all turn out to be a pipe dream (no pun intended). But there are reasons to believe Tellurian might be able to pull it off.