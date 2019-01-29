Don't Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks. These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys

The siren song of penny stocks lures many inexperienced investors, but the results are almost always disastrous. Eventually, investors learn that price per share doesn't actually reveal anything useful about the potential of a business to grow. Metrics such as revenue growth, profit margin, operating income, and operating cash flow are far more revealing indicators when it comes to forecasting the trajectory of a stock.

To put it bluntly, you should never waste your hard-earned money on penny stocks. With that in mind, we recently asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for a stock high on their watchlist with great long-term potential. Here's why they chose UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRI).

A man standing on a platform holding an arrow cut out pointing up More

Image source: Getty Images.

A breakthrough therapy and an overlooked stock

Maxx Chatsko (UroGen Pharma): Perhaps it's the focus on boring urology treatments, or the fact that the company is headquartered in Israel, but UroGen Pharma seems to be flying under the radar of most investors. Continuing to overlook the business could be a mistake.

UroGen Pharma shares recently plunged on the news of a major share offering of up to 4.2 million shares that would raise up to $172.5 million in gross proceeds. The extra capital will pad a balance sheet that held $109 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September 2018, which is important considering the business reported an operating loss of $53 million in the first nine months of 2018. However, management is also preparing for the potential launch of a major product in 2019.

The company's lead drug candidate, UGN-101, was developed as a potential treatment for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC), for which there are no approved treatments. It received orphan drug status, fast-track designation, and the coveted breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In early 2019, the company delivered on the drug candidate's potential with impressive phase 3 data. Fully 57% of patients achieved a complete response, and all who did remained disease-free after six months.

While data are still rolling in, the breakthrough therapy should be able to earn FDA marketing approval in the second half of 2019. Analysts expect the drug to reach over $500 million in peak annual sales, which would surely be enough to lift UroGen Pharma from its current sub-$700 million market cap -- if the team executes on a successful launch. Couple that with solid pipeline candidates in UGN-102 and a separate product formulation being investigated by Allergan, and this is one under-the-radar stock investors will want to examine more closely.