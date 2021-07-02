Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin’s persecution of Navalny

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin persecution of Navalny (Fox News)
Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin persecution of Navalny (Fox News)

Donald Trump Jr has compared the criminal charges against his father’s business to Vladimir Putin’s persecution of Alexei Navalny.

The Russian anti-corruption activist was poisoned with Novichok nerve gas by Russian security forces and is now serving a three-year prison sentence, which he has protested with a hunger strike.

But Mr Trump’s eldest son went on Fox News and attacked the indictment brought against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for alleged tax evasion

“This is the political persecution of a political enemy,” he said, before getting the Russian opposition leader’s name wrong.

“This is what Vladimir Putin does. Just ask Navatny.”

He then branded the charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as “banana republic stuff”.

Mr Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since 1973, pleaded not guilty when arraigned on the 15-count indictment.

Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization and Mr Weisselberg carried out a 15-year tax fraud scheme to funnel more than $1.7m in untaxed “indirect employee compensation” to the executive.

Mr Trump’s company is accused of failing to make US tax authorities aware of the payments.

“It was orchestrated by the most senior executives, who were financially benefiting themselves and the company, by getting secret pay raises at the expense of state and federal taxpayers,” Carey Dunne, an assistant district attorney, told the judge at the hearing.

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, the former president’s second son, both helped run the company during their father’s time in the White House.

No charges have been brought against Mr Trump or any of his children, although the investigation is still underway.

Mr Trump has described it as a politically motivated “witch hunt” at a damaging his reputation and business.

Mr Weisselberg was released after surrendering his passport and is due back in court again in September.

German doctors concluded that Mr Navalny was likely poisoned after he fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, and he was eventually transferred out of the country for treatment.

Read More

Trump family meltdown over Jill Biden’s Vogue cover: Don Jr photoshops First Lady, Lara rants at Melania snub

Donald Trump Jr mocked for bizarre video rant at Biden: ‘Don’t hack the McDonald’s on DC’

Trump ally in Pennsylvania raises 2020 election audit plan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN documents prisoners' torture, abuse in Ukrainian conflict

    Prisoners taken by the warring parties in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine have endured systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday. The report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that prisoners' abuse was particularly rampant in the initial stage of the seven-year conflict, but noted that it continues to this day. “Seven years since the outbreak of the conflict, it is unacceptable that such egregious human rights violation remain largely unaddressed,” said Matilda Bogner, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

  • UN report reveals prisoners' abuse in eastern Ukraine

    Prisoners taken in the years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine have experienced systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday.The big picture: Prisoners' abuse was especially severe during the early stages of the separatist conflict, but abuses persist today, according to the report issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Chopper's Politics Podcast: Despite the vaccine halo, the Prime Minister isn't inoculated from electoral defeat

    Christopher Hope is joined by Telegraph colleagues Camilla Tominey and Tony Diver in this week's Chopper's Politics podcast to discuss what can be learned from three very different recent by-elections. Our associate political editor, Camilla Tominey feels that going forward the same issue faces both the Tories and Labour: "They need to nail their colours to the mast. What kind of Labour party is Sir Keir Starmer going to lead, and equally now he's got Brexit done, what is Boris Johnson's ideolog

  • Canadian town where temperatures hit 49.5C evacuated

    ‘The whole town is on fire,’ says the mayor as Canadian village is evacuated due to wildfires

  • Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation

    A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week is an effort from Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. It would prohibit the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States. Researchers have said that spread of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.

  • Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

    Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered federal assistance. Officials said it was unclear whether anyone remained in the village 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver due to a lack of cell service and because it wasn’t safe to enter most of the area. “We do know there are some people who are unaccounted for,” said Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, though he said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Red Cross were working to locate people.

  • White House calls Sha’Carri Richardson an ‘inspiring young woman’ amid backlash over her Olympics drug ban

    Jen Psaki noted sanction was ‘independent decision’ made by United States Anti-Doping Agency

  • 'Terminator 2' at 30: James Cameron explains how Linda Hamilton inspired the blockbuster sequel

    James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger look back at 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' on its 30th anniversary.

  • Mary Trump Reveals The Family Members Most Likely To Turn Against Donald Trump

    The former president's niece names names after the Trump Organization criminal indictment.

  • Fans returned and Covid cases surged prompting questions from experts

    Over the next 10 days, tens of thousands of fans will attend the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of Euro 2020.

  • Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

    Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths were being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous heat began June 25 and only began to subside in some areas on Tuesday.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene invite Britney Spears to testify to Congress

    Republican lawmakers tell star to ‘please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock’ following her revealing conservatorship testimony

  • Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says

    Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc unit Google should cover more than just the top five tech giants, Europe's antitrust chief said on Friday. Known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the proposed rules are Europe's way of ensuring that U.S. tech companies treat rivals and users fairly after a number of antitrust investigations failed to ensure a level playing field. European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager's proposal targets companies with more than 6.5 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in annual European turnover in the last three years or 65 billion euros in market value in the last financial year, and which provide a core platform service in at least three EU countries.

  • Topless Capitol protester caught when reporter tells him he was on camera at January insurrection

    Man pictured at riot claims he is ‘documentarian’ when asked why he attended on 6 January

  • U.S. FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed order to settle antitrust charges against semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The consent order requires Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom, the FTC said. Broadcom said in a statement that it was pleased to resolve the matter.

  • Colbert Names And Shames Some Of Trump's Dumbest Alleged Insurrectionists

    “They’re not, shall we say, the tightest zip ties in the bag,” the host of "The Late Show" said.

  • Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting paparazzo who misgendered them: 'Queen I love you'

    Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May this year and now goes by the pronouns they/them as opposed to she/her.

  • Washington state lawmaker wears Star of David as he likens Covid vaccine mandates to Holocaust

    The lawmaker also compared vaccine mandates to the segregation of African Americans during the Civil Rights movement

  • U.S. stocks rise into record territory after jobs report

    U.S. stock benchmarks advanced Friday afternoon, heading into a long holiday weekend, after a monthly report employment was better than expected as the economy bounces back from the COVID pandemic.