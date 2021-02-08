Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr tweeted his displeasure at the liberal nature of Super Bowl ads - just moments after the game kicked off.

“One comercial [sic] in and it’s already woketopia,” he tweeted adding the eye roll emoji and the hashtag for the game.

It was unclear when he tuned in and which ad he was referring to, given the number of commercials that saturate the run-up to, and the beginning of, the big game.

Some of this year’s ads channel socially-conscious themes, hence the accusation of being “woke”, others reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While many of the traditional Super Bowl advertisers chose to sit out this year’s broadcast, including Budweiser and Coca-Cola, at least 15 new advertisers were ready to step into the gap.

One comercial in and it’s already woketopia. 🙄 #SuperBowlLV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 7, 2021

Twitter users were quick to offer Mr Trump advice including that perhaps he should turn off his TV if he was that “triggered”.

One tweet asked what he would like cancelled now, mocking the complaints about “cancel culture” by many on the right of the political spectrum.

It is unclear where Mr Trump is watching this year’s Super Bowl. In previous years, his father, former president Donald Trump hosted lavish parties at his West Palm Beach golf club.

His 2020 party reportedly cost taxpayers $3.4m including the security costs. Tickets to the event were sold to club members at $75 each.

The party doubled as a re-election gala for the president as the 2020 campaign kicked off.

Both Mr Trump and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg spent millions of dollars on campaign ads during the 2020 Super Bowl broadcast.

Read More

Super Bowl 2021: New M Night Shyamalan teaser trailer for Old released