Don Jr. Tries to Explain Away His Signature on Trump Org Financial Docs

Donald Trump Jr. took the stand on Thursday for a second day in his father’s New York civil fraud trial, and prosecutors hammered the twice-impeached ex-president’s son about why he signed off on reams of allegedly inaccurate financial statements for the family real estate business if he truly had nothing to do with them, as he continued to claim.

“I rely on the accounting team to tell me what is accurate, that’s why we have accountants,” Don Jr. testified.

When the prosecution brought up a representation letter the Trump Organization provided to Mazars, the accounting firm which cut ties with the business last year while saying it could no longer stand behind some 10 years worth of financial statements it prepared for the company, Don Jr. acknowledged that he signed it but said he didn’t remember anything more about it specifically.

“I would have sat with the relevant parties… and checked with the legal department, if they assured me that these things were fine, I would have signed off,” he said. “... For purposes of accounting, I rely on the accountants,” adding that they have more information and details “than I would have ever had.”

Don Jr. Takes the Stand at Dad’s Fraud Trial—and Blames the Accountants

His sign-off on such documents “is not a symbol of yes or no,” Don Jr. insisted.

In another document introduced by prosecutors, Mazars said the trustees of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which was set up when the elder Trump became president, were in fact responsible for the veracity of the information contained within. Again, Don Jr. said he only signed them, but trusted others with the numbers.

Judge Arthur Engoron, the subject of countless unhinged social media screeds by the former president, asked if Don Jr. had “anything to do with this statement of financial condition.”

“No, I did not, your honor,” Don Jr. replied, claiming, “I’m sure I’ve signed dozens of these in my time as trustee.”

The Trump scion is accused, alongside his father and brother Eric, of misrepresenting the worth of the Trump Organization’s assets to gain favorable terms on loans and insurance, allegedly pushing valuations up or down to suit the company’s needs.

When prosecutors pressed Don Jr. about being told by, among others, a Forbes reporter who inquired about apparent errors in the firm’s financial statements to Deutsche Bank, he dodged a question about intent, laying the responsibility for any due diligence at the bank’s feet. But he had also testified that he expected financial institutions to perform their own due diligence before making any decisions, taking a page from his dad’s own playbook of excuses.

Things have changed since, according to Don Jr., who said “prior policies and methodologies have certainly been bolstered.” However, he added, “I don’t want to get into details, because these things were done with counsel.”

What has changed? prosecutors asked.

“I guess, Allen Weisselberg not being in that position anymore,” Don Jr. said.

Weisselberg spent 100 days in jail earlier this year after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges related to his actions at the Trump Organization.

On his way into court, Don Jr.—resplendent in a dark suit and light blue tie—told the courtroom sketch artist to make him “look sexy.” On the way out, he told reporters, “I think it went really well, if we were actually dealing with logic and reason the way business is conducted.” However, he complained, “Unfortunately, the AG has brought forth a case that is purely a political persecution.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.