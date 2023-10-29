I pose this hypothetical situation: You have recently completed a good deed for someone, and that person, a grateful recipient, would like to do something for you in return. You are asked by the recipient which of these options would please the most: a small gift, such as a plant, candy, prayer for yourself or others, or a thank-you note.

Several responses were prayer or a thank-you note. Some said they would welcome prayer, particularly for others, in return.

Although it was not one of the choices, it is pleasing to note that some said that they hoped the recipient of the good deed would just have the presence of thought to pass on a good deed to someone else.

Almost no one selected as a choice one of the “material” options (e.g., candy or a plant).

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Paul said in the Bible, “…remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).

The will of God appears clear: Respond to a good deed with a good deed for others.

Don Kleinsmith is a retired professor from Adrian College where he has taught for 45 years. He can be reached at 517-263-6357 or kleinsmith968@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Don Kleinsmith: What is the best response to a good deed?