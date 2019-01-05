Don Lemon breaks down why Kevin Hart's 'apology' just doesn't cut it

Heather Dockray

Kevin Hart probably expected his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, one of the most beloved lesbians in America, to clear him of any wrongdoing.

Instead, Hart sparked even further outrage, claiming that he had already apologized to the LGBTQ community — when no real apology could be found. Ellen was quick to accept Hart's claim. 

Twitter and CNN host Don Lemon was not.

On his show Friday, Lemon carefully broke down why Hart's "apology" wasn't good enough for him. Hart had previously agreed to stop posting offensive content, but only because crowds had grown more sensitive.

"Apologizing and moving on does not make the world a better place for people who are gay or people who are transgender, being an ally does," Lemon said.

Hart may have intended his anti-LGBT jokes to be simply humorous. For those who've been victimized because of their gender or sexuality, Lemon went onto argue, none of it is funny:

Twitter largely echoed Lemon's thoughts:

On Saturday morning, Hart responded to the controversy on his personal Instagram:

It's now rumored that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may re-consider Hart as the 2019 Oscar host after his interview with Ellen on Friday. 

The drama — and people's real pain — will continue.

