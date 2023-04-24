Don Lemon, CNN exchange statements via Twitter after network parts ways with TV anchor
Don Lemon claims on Twitter that he was terminated by CNN and found out from his agent. The network says his statement was "inaccurate."
Grey was asked by producers to reprise her season one role
For most artists, failure to plan a set well could ruin a career, but it's only helped Marc Rebillet's take off.
News anchor has been axed from the network after settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems
Government officials from Brazil are using their president's first visit to Europe since being elected to raise awareness and fight against the racial discrimination faced by the Brazilian community in Portugal and elsewhere. Brazil's minister of racial equality, Anielle Franco, was one of the officials who travelled with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "We're not going to be able to solve 523 years of problems in just one visit but I hope we can move forward because that's why we're here," Franco told reporters on Sunday, referring to centuries of oppression faced by Black people.
Taylor Swift was spotted with her friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters in New York City.
You've probably also heard by now that the most likely scenario has Lockheed Martin buying Boeing's 50% stake in the joint venture, and bringing ULA entirely in-house. Late last month -- just weeks after rumors of the ULA sale began circulating -- ULA CEO Tory Bruno revealed on Twitter that a Centaur rocket appears to have exploded during testing. To be precise, he said it "experienced an anomaly" -- but as everyone in the space business understands, that generally means "it blew up."
Senate Democrats finally broke the logjam in the Senate Judiciary Committee this past week by advancing seven judicial nominees for confirmation votes. It was the first time since mid-February that judicial nominees were advanced to the full Senate and only happened with GOP help, giving Democrats some hope the panel can operate effectively in the…
A suspect in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger had her appeal rejected Monday by a court in the Russian capital. Moscow City Court turned down Darya Trepova's appeal against her arrest on charges of involvement in the April 2 bombing that killed Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 50 others at a St. Petersburg cafe. Tatarsky, 40, an ardent supporter of the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine who filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines, was killed as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in the historic heart of Russia’s second-largest city.
Don Lemon is out at CNN after 17 years. The morning show host said that he was informed by his agent that he had been terminated. Lemon had co-hosted CNN This Morning on Monday. The network said that they have “parted ways.” CNN said that CNN This Morning, co-hosted by Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, […]
The enigmatic singer gave what may have been the weirdest festival-headlining performance ever — we break down what happened and why, and look at the discourse around it
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and here's what her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, got her as a gift.
Taking care of the ball and rebounding are paramount concerns for the Celtics, per Tatum.
Those celebrations included the hosts doing the wave, and starting a singalong
James Corden and Adele started with a duet of "Rolling in the Deep," before transitioning to Adele's "Love Is a Game," "I Drink Wine" and more.
Meghan McCain is recalling her time on The View and says she feels validated after listening to Rosie O’Donnell saying she wouldn’t return to the talk show either. “Rosie O’Donnell and I probably don’t agree on much. But here we’re in sync. There is nothing on God’s green earth that could convince me to ever […]
New research suggests it’s duration, not intensity, that makes a big difference in your gut health. Plus, you need to move more, more often to gain benefits.
The weight loss caused by Ozempic and Wegovy may lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium in some users, but it's likely temporary.
As the news that both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were out at their respective networks hit the front pages this morning, a slew of boldfaced names began to react, chiefly to Carlson’s departure. Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy used it as an opportunity to plug his own network. “For a while Fox News has been […]
'Today' show co-host Jenna Bush Hager surprised viewers when she styled her hair in a high ponytail with waves during a recent taping of the NBC daytime show.
The TikToker Amelia Goldsmith ended up in tears when her plan to pay for a stranger's groceries did not go as expected.