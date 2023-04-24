Don Lemon, CNN exchange statements via Twitter after network parts ways with TV anchor

Reuters

Government officials from Brazil are using their president's first visit to Europe since being elected to raise awareness and fight against the racial discrimination faced by the Brazilian community in Portugal and elsewhere. Brazil's minister of racial equality, Anielle Franco, was one of the officials who travelled with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "We're not going to be able to solve 523 years of problems in just one visit but I hope we can move forward because that's why we're here," Franco told reporters on Sunday, referring to centuries of oppression faced by Black people.