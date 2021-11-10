Don Lemon files legal complaint against Megyn Kelly

Kelly has not yet publicly responded to the letter from Lemon’s attorney

Megyn Kelly has been put on legal notice by Don Lemon after the conservative talk show host invited Lemon’s sexual assault accuser, Dustin Hice, onto her SiriusXM radio show to discuss the alleged incident.

“You permitted Mr. Hice’s statements to go unchallenged during your broadcast, clearly out of a vendetta you have against Mr. Lemon,” read a letter from Lemon’s attorney, Caroline J. Polisi, obtained by Radar Online.

The complaint also accused Kelly of allowing listeners to be fed a “lopsided and inaccurate” story about what occurred between Hice and Lemon.

(Credit: Getty Images)

According to Heavy, Hice accused the CNN host of sexually assaulting him in Sag Harbor during the summer of 2018. Hice filed a lawsuit a year later and said that he has suffered “feelings of shame, humiliation, anxiety, anger, and guilt.”

Lemon allegedly fondled Hice’s genitals and “put his fingers in Hice’s face.” The incident occurred before Lemon announced his engagement to his partner, Tim Malone.

“He has his hand in his pants rubbing himself aggressively, and he shoved his two fingers up underneath my mustache.”



Dustin Hice, who is suing CNN's Don Lemon over an alleged assault of a sexual nature, exclusively details the incident.



Download now:https://t.co/F96HgIpiAu pic.twitter.com/JJfjDFVKHa — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 8, 2021

According to the legal complaint, Hice falsely stated that he was offered $500K to settle the battery lawsuit. Lemon’s lawyer said that they offered a “nuisance” amount of $8K and Hice “demanded” $1.5M in exchange for not going public with the claim.

Lemon’s lawyer also accused Hice of bribing a witness and distorting what happened.

“Mr. Lemon has presented evidence of Mr. Hice offering to bribe a witness and that he intentionally destroyed and withheld material evidence that both is directly relevant to his purported claims and that severely undermines his credibility,” she wrote in the letter.

Story continues

Don Lemon, anchor on CNN’s “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.” (Photo: CNN)

In the legal complaint, the attorney asked Kelly to correct her “reckless” reporting and public statements, per Radar Online. “I hope you will correct your reckless reporting today, and the prior public statements you have made about this case—statements that demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth and absolutely no effort on your part to try to ascertain the facts.”

CNN, the network with which Lemon has had a longstanding relationship, stood by the host and implied that Hice has contempt for CNN and has said as much on his now-deleted social media platforms.

“This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon. Don categorically denies these claims and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time,” read a statement from CNN at the time of the initial complaint.

The former Fox News host has not yet publicly responded to the letter from Lemon’s attorney.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Don Lemon files legal complaint against Megyn Kelly appeared first on TheGrio.