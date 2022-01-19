Don Lemon SLAMS unvaxxed as "idiots," Laura Ingraham MOCKS Gen. Milley over COVID diagnosis

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Team Rising reacts to Don Lemon's controversial comments about the unvaccinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories