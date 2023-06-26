Don Lemon Speaks Out Following CNN Firing: 'I'm Not A Perfect Person, No One Is'

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon explained why he doesn’t “believe in platforming liars and bigots” as he rallied behind “the truth” in his first sit-down interview since the network fired him in April. (You can watch a clip of his interview below)

Lemon, in an interview with ABC’s Memphis affiliate, told reporter Rudy Williams that he has a responsibility “to tell the truth” as he opened up about his journalistic philosophy.

“I have a responsibility, not only as a journalist but as an American, to tell the truth and to abide by the promises of the Constitution – because the Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union,” said Lemon after Williams asked him about concerns over his CNN departure.

“I’m not a perfect person, no one is... In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

The firing followed his “prime” comments about 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, his tense debate with candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and a Variety exposé that detailed alleged misogyny from Lemon toward CNN co-workers, a story with claims that both the network and Lemon have disputed.

Lemon’s exit also arrived just weeks before CNN parted ways with its former president and CEO Chris Licht, who faced criticism over a number of controversies at the network.

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution,” Lemon said.

“I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”

Lemon, who was at CNN for 17 years, added that isn’t “going to force anything” as far as his future is concerned.

“I’m not going to let other people’s timeline influence me. I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out,” Lemon said.

“I don’t have to be in a rush. I think people rush to make decisions and they end up making the wrong the decisions... I’m not rushing into anything.”

