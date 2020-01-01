Don Lemon, Tipsy and Tattooed, Won New Year’s Eve on Twitter (Again)

Around the world, New Year’s Eve is celebrated with fireworks, champagne, and parties. On Twitter, though, New Year’s Eve is celebrated by commenting on the drunken antics of CNN’s anchors.

CNN host Don Lemon was in Nashville for the holiday and, once again, got right down to business of having more fun than anyone should while on the job. Lemon, who was co-hosting the countdown with Brooke Baldwin, surprised the audience (and his co-host) with a “big announcement” that was “somewhere” on his body. He then revealed a Lemon 2020 tattoo on his forearm.

It’s unclear whether it was a temporary mark or a permanent reminder that he is very good at his job—or perhaps he was throwing his hat in the ring for the presidency? Whatever the mark was, Twitter commenters loved it:

"I have a big announcement and it's somewhere on my body." - Don Lemon#CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/cBvAWE1fbu — GIF Skull - Happy New Year. (@GIFSkull) January 1, 2020

Don Lemon 2020 ... Did drunk Don Lemon get a real tattoo? 😂😂😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5XyoHerRoB — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2020

If it is a permanent tattoo, it would not be particularly surprising to longtime fans of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. Lemon famously got drunk and pierced his ear on New Year’s Eve 2016, before going on a notable rant about his love life. When he rang in 2019, the hashtag #DrunkDonLemon was trending on Twitter, prompting Lemon to loudly declare, “I’m not drunk, but whatever.” He then continued playing with puppies, singing, dancing, and generally acting like the fun guy at the party while reporting live on air.

Twitter fans were happy to see him back on the job:

wtf don lemon pic.twitter.com/7QoR4HywrA — Bruno Watusi (@iconocaustic) January 1, 2020

Don Lemon is drunk and I’m here for it. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/otM3ENmVUd — 𝙶𝚎𝚝𝙷𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙰𝚗𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚊𝚝🌱 (@CarlaVi32991520) January 1, 2020

watching don lemon get drunk on national tv for nye is america’s favorite pastime. — Gấu đen (@SerReginald) January 1, 2020

Omg Don Lemon is TOASTED 💀 pic.twitter.com/lefxmW7V5P — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 1, 2020

Don Lemon getting visibly drunk on the New Years broadcast is a beloved tradition that justifies his entire salary. — Social Democratic Party of Galar (@weedlewobble) January 1, 2020

They let Don Lemon trash Trump all year and get drunk on tv once a year...... i want his job — Phony Stark (@BeigeDynamite) January 1, 2020

Drunk Don Lemon is basically the only thing I have left to live for.#NYE2020 — Sarah So Very Tired (@apsuche) January 1, 2020

Watching drunk Don Lemon is my favorite New Years Eve tradition https://t.co/Woq5AEL4GZ — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 1, 2020

Of course, it wasn’t just Lemon who was drinking on the job. CNN’s Anderson Cooper was joined by Bravo TV personality Andy Cohen to host the news network’s coverage for the third year in a row from New York’s Times Square. They started drinking early in the evening, with Cohen offering Cooper and guests shots of tequila and Jägermeister. Naturally, things got more raucous and raunchy as the night progressed.

They even threw back shots with rapper 50 Cent, although Cooper could barely keep his cool:

Drunk Anderson Cooper all of the time, please. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/eDBN2cma0g — Sylvia Wrath ❼ (@sandeemusready) January 1, 2020

At one point Cooper, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, asked the question that has plagued many a bar-goer around the world, “What is Jäger?”