Don McLean drops out of NRA rally concert following Texas school shooting

Don McLean has dropped out of the National Rifle Association rally concert following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the 76-year-old singer announced.

On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two adults.

Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire.

Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities reacted to the shooting, with many condemning the government for not imposing proper gun control laws.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well,” McLean told TMZ. “After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

The NRA’s “Grand Ole Night of Freedom” concert is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday (28 May) in Houston, which is approximately 275 miles from Uvalde.

Don McLean performs at the Ryman Auditorium on 12 May in Nashville, Tennessee (Getty Images)

Artists such as Jacob Bryant, Restless Heart, Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart are expected to perform at the concert, while former president Donald Trump, Texas governor Greg Abbott and senator Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the event.

The Uvalde attack is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Authorities have not revealed any motivation behind the incident, but say the suspect was acting alone.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Governor Abbott said in a statement. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

The country’s latest mass shooting comes just over a week after 10 people, all of whom were Black, were shot and killed in Buffalo in what officials have called a racist attack.

Follow live updates on the Texas school shooting here.