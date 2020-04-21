Don Miguel Foods Announces Precautionary Facility Closure Until May 4

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Miguel Foods, LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, it will temporarily pause operations at its facility and resume production on Monday, May 4. The closure is in response to further spread of COVID-19 in the area and the impact on the production facility. Given the design of the facility, the company decided it was the best decision to pause the operations for 14 days to ensure the safety of its approximately 700 employees. Don Miguel Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaMex Foods Corporation and produces tacos, burritos, chimichangas and other Mexican prepared foods products for retail and foodservice outlets.

"We are focused on the health and well-being of our team members and it remains our top priority," said Ryan Gaynor, Don Miguel Foods plant manager. "Our production professionals have been doing an outstanding job, doing their part to help keep food on the tables during this difficult time. I am very proud of them and I know we all look forward to being back together on May 4. In the meantime, we continue to strategically manage our supply chain and am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this time. We know we play a critical role in ensuring our products are available to consumers, where and when they need them."

Under its pay program, all Don Miguel Foods employees will continue to receive 100 percent of their base pay and benefits during the 14-day pause in production.

The company has been taking team members' temperatures, providing masks and additional personal protective equipment and enacted enhanced safety and sanitation protocols and will continue to focus on employee safety.

MegaMex Foods is a joint venture between Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 30-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/don-miguel-foods-announces-precautionary-facility-closure-until-may-4-301043997.html

SOURCE Don Miguel Foods