Don Samuels Concedes to ‘Squad’ Member Ilhan Omar in Minnesota House Primary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Mills
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ilhan Omar
    United States Representative

Don Samuels, the Minneapolis community activist who attempted to unseat congresswoman and “Squad” member Representative Ilhan Omar in the Democratic primary, conceded the race late Tuesday, setting up Omar as the heavy favorite to win a third term in Congress.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting by 10:30 p.m. CST, Omar had received 56,392 votes, or 50.39 percent, compared with Samuels’s 53,890 votes, or 48.15 percent. None of the other three candidates in the Democratic primary cracked 1 percent of the vote.

Samuels had been making up ground all night as more votes were counted, but he eventually conceded, telling his supporters that “the people have spoken.” The Associated Press called the race for Omar just before 11 p.m. in Minnesota.

“To come this close means that we have our finger on the pulse of the exhausted majority,” Samuels told his supporters. If the playing field were even — if Omar didn’t have the benefits of being an incumbent, and the high-profile endorsements that come with it — he said he likely would have won. “We know that America wants change.”

Samuels said he would support Omar in the fall, but he added, “We’re not going away.”

“My only hope is that my opponent will have learned a lesson from this,” Samuels said of Tuesday’s close race. “You cannot give poor constituent service, put your own dreams above the dreams and visions and desires of your community, hold scant and scarce town-hall meetings, not be available to the press that serves your community, and get reelected easily.”

Omar, 39, received a spirited fight from Samuels, a 73-year-old Jamaican immigrant and former city councilman, who has spent 25 years working as a community activist for some of most challenged neighborhoods in Minneapolis.

Samuels told National Review that he initially supported Omar in 2018 when the Somali immigrant first ran to represent Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, the most Democratic-leaning district in the state. But in the years since, Omar has become a lightning rod for controversy, including for regularly making what many view as antisemitic and anti-American comments, as well as for her far-left politics, her misuse of campaign funds, and her headline-making antics and scandals.

Samuels said Omar “has proven to be a divisive force in Congress,” and her support for failed efforts to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department clearly showed that “she’s been out of touch with voters.” Omar has called the police department “rotten to the root.”

Samuels pitched himself as a uniter, a collaborator, and a compromiser who would work with members across the political spectrum to get things done. He was a leader in the effort to fully fund and rebuild the depleted police department. He raised more money than Omar. He was endorsed by the Star Tribune, the largest newspaper in the state. And he had the support of Minneapolis’s popular former police chief, Medaria Arradondo, the city’s Democratic mayor, Jacob Frey, as well as several former chairs of the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.

But Omar was officially endorsed by the DFL. Her campaign pegged Samuels as a corporate-backed conservative. And she has shown a remarkable ability to turn out her voters on Election Day. In 2020, Omar defeated her more moderate opponent, local attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, by close to 20 points, even though he had a massive fundraising advantage in the race.

The conservative Center of the American Experiment think tank noted that in 2020 — in the wake of the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis — turnout surged in Omar’s district more than in any other congressional district in the state. And Omar’s increased vote totals were spread “almost perfectly evenly” across the city, not just in neighborhoods where she is most popular.

In 2020, Omar’s supporters faced accusations of illegal ballot harvesting after Project Veritas released a report that accused some of her supporters of illegally collecting blank ballots and posting boastful videos of their collections to social media.

Omar will face Republican Cicely Davis in the November general election. Davis won her three-candidate primary Tuesday with 4,691 votes, or 48.08 percent.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Primary elections in Minnesota and Wisconsin: What to watch

    Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar wins tighter-than-expected primary race

    Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the “defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates.

  • Jerry O'Connor, Ty Bodden win Republican Assembly primaries

    Tuesday's primary election in the county included two Wisconsin Assembly races, one for the 52nd Assembly District and one for the 59th.

  • Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fends off Trump-backed primary challenger

    Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) was projected to have edged out a win in the GOP primary for the state’s 63rd Assembly District on Tuesday, prevailing against Adam Steen, a challenger endorsed by former President Trump. Vos won his primary against Steen, whom Trump endorsed earlier this year as a rebuke after Vos refused an…

  • A retail investor’s guide to the Inflation Reduction Act: how to prep your portfolio

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • Yankees DH Matt Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

    New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners and will be out indefinitely. Carpenter, wearing a protective boot in the Yankees' clubhouse after their 9-4 win, said he's hopeful he might only miss a month. Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning.

  • Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect

    A judge set bail at $5 million on Monday for a man suspected of killing four people and trying to burn down their homes in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set bond at 10% of $5 million for 42-year-old Jason Jones, meaning he would have to put up $500,000 to be released from jail while he awaits trial. Neither Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc nor a spokeswoman for CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Jones is being treated for serious burns, would give Jones’ current medical condition on Monday.

  • MAGA Lawmaker Who Tried to Overturn Election Says the Feds Seized His Phone

    Scott Perry was doing everything he could to reverse President Biden's win ahead of Jan. 6, 2020

  • Recap: Trump-backed Michels wins WI gov primary; Johnson, Barnes to face off for Senate seat

    Wisconsin provides another window into Donald Trump's influence on the GOP a day after the FBI searched for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Collaborating Ukrainian officials who were uprooting crops and forcing people to attend rallies are exposed in Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 13:11 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed collaborators in the Kherson region who were uprooting crops, helping the Russian army to set up positions, and "creating a positive image" of the occupation authorities.

  • Ben & Jerry’s Has ‘No Power’ to Halt Israel Deal, Unilever Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ben & Jerry’s has “no power and no authority” to sue its own corporate parent in its efforts to avoid selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a lawyer for Unilever Plc told a judge in New York.Ben & Jerry’s claims in a suit that Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 agreement by which the consumer products giant acquired the Vermont ice cream maker. The deal provided for Ben & Jerry’s to maintain an independent b

  • FedExCup Playoffs: Scottie Scheffler watching ‘frustrating’ LIV lawsuit as postseason starts

    “They broke the rules and regulations of our Tour and now they're trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating.

  • Five takeaways from primaries in Wisconsin, Minnesota and beyond

    Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut saw victories for Trump-endorsed candidates in the GOP, wins for progressives on the Democratic side of the aisle, and a few history-making moments as well. Former President Trump and progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) touted their endorsed candidates’ victories, while Democrats in Vermont put the state on…

  • Chris Christie labels FBI search of Trump home ‘fair game’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Tuesday called the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida “fair game,” adding that he hopes more information about the cause of the search will be revealed soon. The FBI entered the Palm Beach property on Monday after securing a…

  • ‘I Am Groot’ Is a Delightful Marvel Superhero Kids Snack

    Disney+Disney+ hasn’t just allowed Marvel to expand its interconnected universe—it’s afforded the studio an opportunity to both branch out into diverse genres and styles, such as the recent Ms. Marvel, which took a Disney Channel tween-sitcom approach to the MCU’s trademark formula, as well as to integrate animation into its fold. The latter is a natural move for a franchise based on comic books, and while What If? proved a more teen-oriented venture (as will be, presumably, the forthcoming Marv

  • Why Alternative Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The Inflation Reduction Act officially passed the Senate yesterday, causing a bounce in alternative energy stocks today. After Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Chuck Schumer reached a deal a couple of weeks ago, some holdouts and sticking points were cleared yesterday. Now, the bill goes to the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a majority and an easier path to passing the bill.

  • This under $30 hack can turn anything into a ping pong table

    Go from beginner to pro by playing anywhere – on a whim – with this handy table tennis bundle.

  • Thiago Santos has ‘no shame’ in UFC on ESPN 40 loss: ‘Just a bad night at the office’

    Thiago Santos refuses to be overly harsh on himself after another difficult loss in the UFC on ESPN 40 main event.

  • Pentagon announces $1 billion in new U.S. military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. has provided more than $9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

  • Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

    Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent's support for the “defund the police" movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who won the Democratic House primary in Vermont — positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race was unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.