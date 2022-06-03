Don Smiley to step down as Summerfest chief at the end of 2023, marking the Big Gig's first major succession in 2 decades

Don Smiley, president and chief executive of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

The Big Gig is undergoing a big leadership change as it announced a major succession plan Friday.

Don Smiley said that 2023 will mark his final year as CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the organization that oversees Summerfest.

Smiley, 66, who has led Summerfest since 2004 in both the president and CEO role, announced the move during the group's board meeting, declaring: "It has been a fantastic ride."

In a vote, the board elevated longtime Summerfest executive Sarah Pancheri, 46, to the role of president.

Smiley will retain the CEO role until he ends his tenure.

“In anticipation of Don Smiley’s transition at the end of 2023, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) Board of Directors unanimously voted Sarah Pancheri to the role of President," said board chairman Howard Sosoff. "Working closely with Don during the next 18 months will allow Sarah to grow as a leader with MWF. As of today (Friday), the MWF Board of Directors did not name a CEO following Don’s transition.”

"The opportunity to serve in this role is so incredibly meaningful," said Pancheri, who has been COO and vice president of sales and marketing. "We're just thrilled as a team moving forward."

Sarah Pancheri was named Friday, June 3 as president of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the producer of Summerfest.

The transition marks the biggest change at the Big Gig since Bo Black's long tenure ended in 2003.

Smiley is a Racine native who rose to prominence in sports and marketing in south Florida.

He worked for businessman Wayne Huizenga, who founded the video firm Blockbuster Entertainment. When Huizenga ventured into sports, Smiley followed, serving as president of the Florida Marlins baseball team. He also was chairman of Miami's Pro Player Stadium.

In 2004, he was hired to join Summerfest. Smiley played to his strengths in fostering relationships with key sponsors. And he oversaw the long-term rebuilding of the Summerfest stages, a $160 million effort that culminated with the overhaul of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Real estate executive Daniel Minahan, who chair's the board's personnel committee, recalled the 2004 search that produced Smiley.

"This was a hometown boy who wanted to come back to Wisconsin," Minahan said.

Smiley said the transition plan had been in the works since last summer. Next year will mark his 20th year with the organization.

"It really does seem like a blink," he said. "We accomplished so much here. It has been a big team effort, the entire organization, all the sponsors, all the fans, it's everyone who contributes to the success and legacy of this organization."

Smiley praised Pancheri's abilities and said she has full knowledge of how the festival is run, "great people skills" and "extraordinary external contacts" that have strengthened the festival's relationships with sponsors.

Pancheri has long links to Summerfest. As a teenager, she worked as an usher and later joined the organization in marketing for several years. She left for stints at Marquette University, where she worked in university advancement, and then at Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, where she served as vice president of development and communications.

She came back to Summerfest in 2015, and advanced through the ranks. In recent years, she stepped up her public role in apparent preparation for taking on the top job.

Pancheri said it was "a privilege" to be elevated to president.

Sosoff, the board chair, lauded Pancheri as "a great strategic thinker who brings to the organization a very varied background."

Sosoff said Smiley "will be remembered for transforming this organization and grounds, turning it into a truly professional organization." He also credited Smiley with "always thinking ahead" to make a succession plan work.

There have been two other major changes announced in recent months. Bob Babisch, who has led the talent buying division since 1978, will retire at the end of the year with Associate Entertainment Director Scott Ziel to take over as director of entertainment.

Frank Nicotera, the organization's general counsel and chief administrative officer, retired at the end of last year and was replaced by Mary Schanning.

Summerfest will be held over three weekends, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Guns N' Roses headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Sept. 18, 2021.

