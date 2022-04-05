You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

mapodile / Getty Images

The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and practical experience rather than a traditional degree, so it's possible to land a remote job without having four years of college under your belt. These jobs are available across a number of industries and roles, which will help you find a remote job that matches your skill set and interests.

Options: 10 Unexpected Work-From-Home Jobs You Can Do Right Now

Read More: Your Money: Stay on Track With the Financial Stability Roadmap

Flexjobs, a subscription service for job seekers interested in flexible and remote roles, identified several work-from-home and work-from-anywhere jobs that generally don't require a four-year college degree. Here are 10 of the highest-paying remote roles available to job seekers without a bachelor's degree.

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Graphic Designer

Average salary: $47,072

Companies currently hiring for this role: Thunderfoot, Ease Logistics, Printmaster

Graphic designer roles are some of the top-paying jobs identified by FlexJobs as being generally available to those without a four-year degree. Although you don't necessarily need a bachelor's degree, you typically need to have experience using graphic design software, such as Photoshop or InDesign.

iStock.com

IT Project Coordinator

Average salary: $64,586

Companies currently hiring for this role: Sears, Lowe's, Staples

IT project coordinators monitor project progress, provide technical support and collaborate with technology teams. Technical experience is typically required.

Rido / Shutterstock.com

Online Tutor

Average salary: $40,391

Companies currently hiring for this role: Varsity Tutors, Chegg, Tutor.com

Tutors provide one-on-one learning support for students of all ages, from K-12 to adult learning environments. Generally experts in one or more subject areas, tutors help students grasp subjects they're having trouble with.

Story continues

CHRISsadowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Claims Adjuster

Average salary: $59,373

Companies currently hiring for this role: Farmers Insurance Group, USAA, Allstate

These adjusters are hired by insurance companies and related organizations to evaluate insurance claims. On-the-job training is typically required for this role.

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Accounting Clerk

Average salary: $40,116

Companies currently hiring for this role: Sanctuary Golf Club Inc., Wilson Elser, Cagley Homes

An accounting clerk will process accounts payable and receivable, compile reports, and reconcile bank deposits. Employers generally require a high school diploma or GED and prefer one year of experience.

FS Stock / Shutterstock.com

Executive Assistant

Average salary: $58,262

Companies currently hiring for this role: One Focus, BPI, Curri, UCLA Health

Executive assistants work across a number of industries. Their duties can include managing executives' schedules, arranging travel, handling social media, managing events and dealing with clients and customers.

glegorly / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Client Services

Average salary: $53,137

Companies currently hiring for this role: Pharmerica, Indeed, Insight Financial

Client services roles require both sales management and customer service skills. Duties include assisting clients with complex issues and identifying other areas of opportunity to help maintain their business.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Bookkeeper

Average salary: $45,250

Companies currently hiring for this role: Wellfleet Shellfish Company, Inc., H&M Powersports, JMC Quality Builders Corporation

Bookkeepers are in charge of an organization's general ledger by recording transactions, producing financial statements, and checking financial records for accuracy. Employers often want bookkeepers to have some postsecondary education, but will usually provide on-the-job training.

fivepointsix / Shutterstock.com

Mortgage Underwriter

Average salary: $76,624

Companies currently hiring for this role: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan

With the real estate market booming, mortgage underwriters are in high demand. Responsibilities include analyzing and evaluating all aspects of a borrower's credit, underwriting mortgage loans and processing customer information.

FreshSplash / Getty Images

Project Manager

Average salary: $88,907

Companies currently hiring for this role: Infosys, Wipro, Epic

Project managers coordinate a company's projects from development through implementation. They set a project's requirements, budgets and schedules, and work with the necessary stakeholders and teams to execute on these projects.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs