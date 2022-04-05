You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and practical experience rather than a traditional degree, so it's possible to land a remote job without having four years of college under your belt. These jobs are available across a number of industries and roles, which will help you find a remote job that matches your skill set and interests.

Options: 10 Unexpected Work-From-Home Jobs You Can Do Right Now
Read More: Your Money: Stay on Track With the Financial Stability Roadmap

Flexjobs, a subscription service for job seekers interested in flexible and remote roles, identified several work-from-home and work-from-anywhere jobs that generally don't require a four-year college degree. Here are 10 of the highest-paying remote roles available to job seekers without a bachelor's degree.

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Graphic Designer

  • Average salary: $47,072

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Thunderfoot, Ease Logistics, Printmaster

Graphic designer roles are some of the top-paying jobs identified by FlexJobs as being generally available to those without a four-year degree. Although you don't necessarily need a bachelor's degree, you typically need to have experience using graphic design software, such as Photoshop or InDesign.

iStock.com
iStock.com

IT Project Coordinator

  • Average salary: $64,586

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Sears, Lowe's, Staples

IT project coordinators monitor project progress, provide technical support and collaborate with technology teams. Technical experience is typically required.

Rido / Shutterstock.com
Rido / Shutterstock.com

Online Tutor

  • Average salary: $40,391

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Varsity Tutors, Chegg, Tutor.com

Tutors provide one-on-one learning support for students of all ages, from K-12 to adult learning environments. Generally experts in one or more subject areas, tutors help students grasp subjects they're having trouble with.

CHRISsadowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CHRISsadowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property Claims Adjuster

  • Average salary: $59,373

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Farmers Insurance Group, USAA, Allstate

These adjusters are hired by insurance companies and related organizations to evaluate insurance claims. On-the-job training is typically required for this role.

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Accounting Clerk

  • Average salary: $40,116

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Sanctuary Golf Club Inc., Wilson Elser, Cagley Homes

An accounting clerk will process accounts payable and receivable, compile reports, and reconcile bank deposits. Employers generally require a high school diploma or GED and prefer one year of experience.

FS Stock / Shutterstock.com
FS Stock / Shutterstock.com

Executive Assistant

  • Average salary: $58,262

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: One Focus, BPI, Curri, UCLA Health

Executive assistants work across a number of industries. Their duties can include managing executives' schedules, arranging travel, handling social media, managing events and dealing with clients and customers.

glegorly / Getty Images/iStockphoto
glegorly / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Client Services

  • Average salary: $53,137

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Pharmerica, Indeed, Insight Financial

Client services roles require both sales management and customer service skills. Duties include assisting clients with complex issues and identifying other areas of opportunity to help maintain their business.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Bookkeeper

  • Average salary: $45,250

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Wellfleet Shellfish Company, Inc., H&M Powersports, JMC Quality Builders Corporation

Bookkeepers are in charge of an organization's general ledger by recording transactions, producing financial statements, and checking financial records for accuracy. Employers often want bookkeepers to have some postsecondary education, but will usually provide on-the-job training.

fivepointsix / Shutterstock.com
fivepointsix / Shutterstock.com

Mortgage Underwriter

  • Average salary: $76,624

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan

With the real estate market booming, mortgage underwriters are in high demand. Responsibilities include analyzing and evaluating all aspects of a borrower's credit, underwriting mortgage loans and processing customer information.

FreshSplash / Getty Images
FreshSplash / Getty Images

Project Manager

  • Average salary: $88,907

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Infosys, Wipro, Epic

Project managers coordinate a company's projects from development through implementation. They set a project's requirements, budgets and schedules, and work with the necessary stakeholders and teams to execute on these projects.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

Recommended Stories

  • After pandemic weight gain, one mom lost 75 pounds by tracking calories

    COVID-19 pandemic stress caused woman to gain weight. She joined the weight loss app Lose It! and counted calories to lose 75 pounds and improve energy.

  • Swedish prosecutors open preliminary investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

    Swedish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine and urged witnesses to come forward, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Tuesday. The authority said the purpose of the investigation was to secure evidence as early as possible that could be used in Swedish or international courts. It urged victims and anyone who had witnessed violence against civilians in Ukraine to contact authorities.

  • US concerned about health of Marine detained in Russia

    State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday called again for former Marine Trevor Reed to be released from a Russian prison, citing concerns about Reed’s health. Reed was detained in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a police officer and received a nine-year prison sentence. Officials and Reed’s parents have been fighting for his release while the…

  • ‘Great Resignation’ Not That Great After All, Fed Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000High levels of workers quitting their jobs -- dubbed the “Grea

  • Instacart will compensate workers who get stiffed on tips

    Instacart will now offer compensation to shoppers who get stiffed by customer 'tip baiting.'

  • No NCAA Final Four programs in carry-on when flying home from NOLA. Here’s why.

    After a tweet from the NCAA about traveling with game programs went out Monday morning, fans had questions. We have answers.

  • How’s $23,000 a month sound? See some of Texas’ highest-paying state job openings

    Here are some of the highest paying Texas state jobs you could apply for right now, from a project manager ($90K) to a deputy director at TxDOT (up to $304K).

  • 9 Kitchen Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store, and Some To Avoid

    Over the past two years, due to the pandemic, much of the population has been spending a lot more time in the kitchen. A MorningConsult survey conducted shortly after COVID first struck in early 2020...

  • 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store

    The neighborhood dollar store has some great values on everyday items, and it's fun to fill up your basket on your must-haves and still have change from a $20 bill. But it shouldn't be the go-to for...

  • I’m 41, my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last us our lifetimes – what can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it may be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong, $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last you both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now?

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Peloton launches strength training product at 40% lower price

    In the company's first major product launch since Barry McCarthy took charge as chief executive, Peloton said Guide is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, UK and Australia beginning Tuesday. The Guide, which is available to existing all access members at no cost, has a TV-connected camera that displays workouts and helps users track their movements and is different from the Peloton's other products such as bikes and treads that focus on cardio exercises. Peloton, a pandemic winner, unveiled the 'Peloton Guide' last year and had fixed a starting price of $495.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Cannabis store coming to former restaurant building on Main Street

    Skymint is targeting a mid-July opening for the store and currently has 27 locations open in the state.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • State utilities don’t even blink when forced to pay for their misdeeds

    What the state’s Public Utilities Commission did in February shows just why these big companies don’t bat an eye when penalized:

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...