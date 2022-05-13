You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

iStock.com

The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and practical experience rather than a traditional degree, so it's possible to land a remote job without having four years of college under your belt.

In a recent post, Indeed identified several high-paying, work-from-home positions. These jobs are available across a number of industries and roles, which will help you find a remote job that matches your skill set and interests. Here are 10 of the highest-paying remote roles available to job seekers without a bachelor's degree

Bookkeeper

Average salary: $47,149

Companies currently hiring for this role: Ease Learning, Koda Bookkeeping, Books & Works

Bookkeepers are in charge of an organization's general ledger by recording transactions, producing financial statements, and checking financial records for accuracy. Employers often want bookkeepers to have some postsecondary education, but will usually provide on-the-job training.

Telemarketer

Average salary: $41,016

Companies currently hiring for this role: Electronic Merchant Systems, Spartan Ops, Lightspeed Investments

Telemarketers are responsible for setting appointments between customers and salespeople. On top of your base salary, you're also paid on commission depending on how many sales are made from the people you call.

Property Claims Adjuster

Average salary: $55,597

Companies currently hiring for this role: MODE Transportation, Farmers Insurance Group, Claims Management Resources

These adjusters are hired by insurance companies and related organizations to evaluate insurance claims. On-the-job training is typically required for this role.

Interpreter

Average salary: $47,913

Companies currently hiring for this role: Telelanguage, NUC University, ManpowerGroup Public Sector

If you speak multiple languages, lots of companies are looking for people to listen and translate conversations. Interpreters also translate live events so companies can distribute materials to many people who speak different languages.

Email Marketing Specialist

Average salary: $44,124

Companies currently hiring for this role: Apollo Interactive, Dry Creek Vineyard Inc., Mercy House

In this role, you'll help clients reach out to customers by creating compelling email campaigns. You'll also measure the response to see what's working and how to create better emails to acquire more customers. If you have any experience writing content, you can start to apply that to becoming an email marketing specialist.

Executive Assistant

Average salary: $57,119

Companies currently hiring for this role: Capital Group, JP Entertainment, Underdog Solutions

Executive assistants work across a number of industries. Their duties can include managing executives' schedules, arranging travel, handling social media, managing events and dealing with clients and customers.

Medical Coding Specialist

Average salary: $48,912

Companies currently hiring for this role: Ensemble Health Partners, UW Health, Discovery Behavioral Health DBH

Medical coding specialists interpret patients' charts after their visits and assign them codes so the medical facility can access their files easier. Once you get your medical coding certificate, you can start to apply to jobs in this field.

Social Media Manager

Average salary: $44,767

Companies currently hiring for this role: American Tax Solutions, Mayana Bridals, Modern Aesthetica

You probably are on social media a lot already. Why not get paid for it? As a social media manager, you'll be in charge of creating content for a company's social media accounts to grow their audience. This is a perfect job for someone who loves to keep up with online trends.

Customer Support Manager

Average salary: $48,925

Companies currently hiring for this role: First Transit, Insurance Supermarket Inc., Gallagher

In addition to assisting customers, customer support managers also oversee customer support teams. They'll also be responsible for training new hires and maintaining best practices of the company. If you have prior customer service experience, you can try your hand at being a manager.

Fitness Trainer

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

After the pandemic, virtual personal training became very popular. If you have a passion for fitness, you can apply and coach other people. You might also be responsible for writing fitness articles and blogs for the company as well.

Average salary: $51,964

Companies currently hiring for this role: Crystal Home Health Care, Gundersen Marketing, CT Storm eSports

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs