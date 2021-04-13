You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee’s skills and practical experience rather than a traditional degree, so it’s possible to land a remote job without having four years of college under your belt. These jobs are available across a number of industries and roles, which will help you find a remote job that matches your skill set and interests.

Flexjobs, a subscription service for job seekers interested in flexible and remote roles, identified several work-from-home and work-from-anywhere jobs that generally don’t require a four-year college degree. Here are 10 of the highest-paying remote roles available to job seekers without a bachelor’s degree.

logo design brand designer sketch graphic drawing creative creativity draw studying work tablet concept - stock image.
logo design brand designer sketch graphic drawing creative creativity draw studying work tablet concept - stock image.

Graphic Designer

  • Average salary: $44,584

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: HAM Capital, Lovepop, Coalition Technologies

Graphic designer roles are some of the top-paying jobs identified by FlexJobs as being generally available to those without a four-year degree. Although you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree, you typically need to have experience using graphic design software, such as Photoshop or InDesign.

Shot of a young woman using a laptop and headset while working from home.
Shot of a young woman using a laptop and headset while working from home.

Inside Sales Representative

  • Average salary: $44,725

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Berkman Financial, Cole Natural Health Centers, Yelp

These sales representatives work to generate new business by cold calling and fielding incoming inquiries. They also drive sales by introducing existing customers to additional products and services. Interpersonal skills are more important than a higher degree for this role.

Concentrated dark skinned copywriter in eyewear typing text of publication for web site working on freelance, serious afro american student searching information for homework project in network.
Concentrated dark skinned copywriter in eyewear typing text of publication for web site working on freelance, serious afro american student searching information for homework project in network.

Writer

  • Average salary: $49,612

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Dot Sports, Sportskeeda, HomeLight

Writers produce written materials for various audiences on different platforms.

IT Project Coordinator

  • Average salary: $50,500

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: The Weston Group, CMT Services Inc., TEKsystems

IT project coordinators monitor project progress, provide technical support and collaborate with technology teams. Technical experience is typically required.

Indian young business woman student teacher tutor wear wireless headset video conference calling on laptop computer talk by webcam learn teach in online chat, distance webinar online teaching concept.
Indian young business woman student teacher tutor wear wireless headset video conference calling on laptop computer talk by webcam learn teach in online chat, distance webinar online teaching concept.

Tech Support Specialist

  • Average salary: $51,900

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Asset Panda, Mvestor Meda, Mesotech International, Inc.

Tech support specialists identify technical problems and develop or collaborate on solutions. These specialists should have an aptitude for computers and networking.

Hurricane Damaged Homes by Fallen Trees and Power Lines.
Hurricane Damaged Homes by Fallen Trees and Power Lines.

Property Claims Adjuster

  • Average salary: $52,523

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Professional Adjusting Services, Inc., Pacific Specialty Insurance Co.

These adjusters are hired by insurance companies and related organizations to evaluate insurance claims. On-the-job training is typically required for this role.

virtual-assistant
virtual-assistant

Executive Assistant

  • Average salary: $56,429

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Luvo Distribution, Dragonfly Designs, Boldly

Executive assistants work across a number of industries. Their duties can include managing executives’ schedules, arranging travel, handling social media, managing events and dealing with clients and customers.

A man working on a laptop at a kitchen counter at home.
A man working on a laptop at a kitchen counter at home.

Client Services

  • Average salary: $59,438

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Castlight Health, Synchrony, Cetera Financial Group

Client services roles require both sales management and customer service skills. Duties include assisting clients with complex issues and identifying other areas of opportunity to help maintain their business.

Mortgage Underwriter

  • Average salary: $59,962

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: Computershare, LoanCare, Keller Mortgage

With the real estate market booming, mortgage underwriters are in high demand. Responsibilities include analyzing and evaluating all aspects of a borrower’s credit, underwriting mortgage loans and processing customer information.

Smiling mature woman attending an online meeting from the comfort of her home office.
Smiling mature woman attending an online meeting from the comfort of her home office.

Project Manager

  • Average salary: $73,643

  • Companies currently hiring for this role: SMC National, CorTech, Curriculum Associates

Project managers coordinate a company’s projects from development through implementation. They set a project’s requirements, budgets and schedules, and work with the necessary stakeholders and teams to execute on these projects.

