You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee’s skills and practical experience rather than a traditional degree, so it’s possible to land a remote job without having four years of college under your belt. These jobs are available across a number of industries and roles, which will help you find a remote job that matches your skill set and interests.
Flexjobs, a subscription service for job seekers interested in flexible and remote roles, identified several work-from-home and work-from-anywhere jobs that generally don’t require a four-year college degree. Here are 10 of the highest-paying remote roles available to job seekers without a bachelor’s degree.
Graphic Designer
Average salary: $44,584
Companies currently hiring for this role: HAM Capital, Lovepop, Coalition Technologies
Graphic designer roles are some of the top-paying jobs identified by FlexJobs as being generally available to those without a four-year degree. Although you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree, you typically need to have experience using graphic design software, such as Photoshop or InDesign.
Inside Sales Representative
Average salary: $44,725
Companies currently hiring for this role: Berkman Financial, Cole Natural Health Centers, Yelp
These sales representatives work to generate new business by cold calling and fielding incoming inquiries. They also drive sales by introducing existing customers to additional products and services. Interpersonal skills are more important than a higher degree for this role.
Writer
Average salary: $49,612
Companies currently hiring for this role: Dot Sports, Sportskeeda, HomeLight
Writers produce written materials for various audiences on different platforms.
IT Project Coordinator
Average salary: $50,500
Companies currently hiring for this role: The Weston Group, CMT Services Inc., TEKsystems
IT project coordinators monitor project progress, provide technical support and collaborate with technology teams. Technical experience is typically required.
Tech Support Specialist
Average salary: $51,900
Companies currently hiring for this role: Asset Panda, Mvestor Meda, Mesotech International, Inc.
Tech support specialists identify technical problems and develop or collaborate on solutions. These specialists should have an aptitude for computers and networking.
Property Claims Adjuster
Average salary: $52,523
Companies currently hiring for this role: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Professional Adjusting Services, Inc., Pacific Specialty Insurance Co.
These adjusters are hired by insurance companies and related organizations to evaluate insurance claims. On-the-job training is typically required for this role.
Executive Assistant
Average salary: $56,429
Companies currently hiring for this role: Luvo Distribution, Dragonfly Designs, Boldly
Executive assistants work across a number of industries. Their duties can include managing executives’ schedules, arranging travel, handling social media, managing events and dealing with clients and customers.
Client Services
Average salary: $59,438
Companies currently hiring for this role: Castlight Health, Synchrony, Cetera Financial Group
Client services roles require both sales management and customer service skills. Duties include assisting clients with complex issues and identifying other areas of opportunity to help maintain their business.
Mortgage Underwriter
Average salary: $59,962
Companies currently hiring for this role: Computershare, LoanCare, Keller Mortgage
With the real estate market booming, mortgage underwriters are in high demand. Responsibilities include analyzing and evaluating all aspects of a borrower’s credit, underwriting mortgage loans and processing customer information.
Project Manager
Average salary: $73,643
Companies currently hiring for this role: SMC National, CorTech, Curriculum Associates
Project managers coordinate a company’s projects from development through implementation. They set a project’s requirements, budgets and schedules, and work with the necessary stakeholders and teams to execute on these projects.
