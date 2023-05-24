‘They don’t do anything about it;’ Local mom says students attacked her son, feels ignored by school

A local mom says years of her son being bullied escalated into an after-school fight at Wayne High School, and now she wants the school to take action.

“The same group of kids has been bullying him since the 7th grade, and the school they don’t do anything about it,” Hannah Myers told News Center 7.

According to Myers, her 16-year-old son Logan Myers was in the parking lot after school when another student walked up to him and confronted him.

“Before Logan could even say anything the kid slapped him across the face, grabbed him, and slammed him to the ground,” Myers said. “He hit the back of his head and after that, he grabbed the back of his head and drug him on the ground.”

Logan spent over five hours in the hospital and received six stitches on the back of his head.

Myers told News Center 7 that she feels ignored by the school.

“The school doesn’t do anything about it they just give him a slap on the wrist,” she said.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson when to the school Wednesday and spoke with Huber Heights Superintendent Jason Enix.

According to Enix, the school is conducting a thorough investigation with the help of the school’s safety resource officer and Huber Heights police.

Once the investigation is over, the school will follow the student code of conduct moving forward.

News Center 7 obtained incident reports from Huber Heights police that say the student was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

We will continue updating this story.



