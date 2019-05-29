Don’t ask how AirPods 2 are still discounted on Amazon, just get a pair

When Amazon first slashed the price of the Second-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case, we called it a “rare” deal. And of course it was, since brand new Apple products almost never get a discount, let alone the 12% discount Amazon offered on the AirPods 2. It has now been a few weeks though, and the price is still down to an all-time low of $139.99. So at this point, we can’t really call the deal “rare” anymore. We can tell you that you should hurry up and order a pair though, because once this deal is done there’s no telling if or when it will be back. Note that AirPods 2 are sold out right now, but you can still place your order to lock in the discount and they should ship within a few weeks.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

