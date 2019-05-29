Don’t ask how AirPods 2 are still discounted on Amazon, just get a pair

Maren Estrada

When Amazon first slashed the price of the Second-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case, we called it a “rare” deal. And of course it was, since brand new Apple products almost never get a discount, let alone the 12% discount Amazon offered on the AirPods 2. It has now been a few weeks though, and the price is still down to an all-time low of $139.99. So at this point, we can’t really call the deal “rare” anymore. We can tell you that you should hurry up and order a pair though, because once this deal is done there’s no telling if or when it will be back. Note that AirPods 2 are sold out right now, but you can still place your order to lock in the discount and they should ship within a few weeks.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Related Stories:

Do you have a Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick? You should also have this $25 accessory
How is this insanely good surround sound system only $72 right now on Amazon?
Anker's Lumos smart bulbs don't need a hub, and they're down to $12 each today

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
  • Rich, high-quality audio and voice
  • Seamless switching between devices
  • Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

BGR Top Deals:

  1. Oops: Alexa smart plugs just dropped to $5.55 a piece and it has to be a mistake
  2. Amazon’s crazy Apple Watch sale is basically a Prime Day preview

Trending Right Now:

  1. Cable companies might have a secret weapon to deal with cord-cutting
  2. One of the Galaxy Note 10’s biggest design changes just leaked
  3. The only accurate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leaker says Deadpool isn’t coming to the MCU

See the original version of this article on BGR.com