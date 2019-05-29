Don’t ask how AirPods 2 are still discounted on Amazon, just get a pair

When Amazon first slashed the price of the Second-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case, we called it a “rare” deal. And of course it was, since brand new Apple products almost never get a discount, let alone the 12% discount Amazon offered on the AirPods 2. It has now been a few weeks though, and the price is still down to an all-time low of $139.99. So at this point, we can’t really call the deal “rare” anymore. We can tell you that you should hurry up and order a pair though, because once this deal is done there’s no telling if or when it will be back. Note that AirPods 2 are sold out right now, but you can still place your order to lock in the discount and they should ship within a few weeks.
Here are the highlights from the product page:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Seamless switching between devices
- Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
