‘I don’t back down;’ ‘Turtleboy’ blogger releases plan to fight charges against him in Read case

Aidan Kearney, a local man who runs the blog “Turtleboy News, releases a statement Thursday evening describing what he ‘plans on doing moving forward to fight evil,’ one day after he appeared in court on witness intimidation and conspiracy charges.

“I was arrested in front of my children by the fugitive apprehension unit, like an animal, and charged with 8 felony counts of witness intimidation,” Kearney said in his statement. “Here is what I plan on doing moving forward to fight this evil.”

“I intend on hiring the best of the best, as I do not back down from a fight,” Kearney said.

He continued by providing a link to his ‘legal defense fund’ and said he appreciates any and all donations to help him hire a ‘quality criminal defense attorney.’

“This is a battle of good vs. evil. They want to silence my voice because my reporting has been too effective.” Kearney added.

Kearney appeared in Stoughton District Court on Wednesday to face charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with the ongoing Karen Read murder case.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Kearney walked out of jail after the judge ordered him to have no contact with eight witnesses in the case and said Kearney could face 90 days incarceration without bail if he violates that stay-away order.

“Until I retain counsel and obtain legal advice I will not be doing any blogs or streams, as I am of no use to anyone if I’m incarcerated for 90 days,” Kearney continued in Thursday night’s statement. “Thank you for understanding, because I will never stop exposing the truth, and I will never stop fighting for justice for John O’Keefe and Karen Read. "

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

