‘I don’t like being grabbed’: Woman charged for shooting a man after argument over a phone, MPD says

A woman was arrested for a shooting in Parkway Village Thursday evening.

On Apr. 14, at approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3000 block of Knightway Road.

The caller told police, he was involved in a verbal altercation over a phone with his girlfriend, Kenesha Tyson.

The man left the room to talk to someone else in the house, hoping they would get the phone back from Tyson, according to an affidavit.

Tyson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the boyfriend, and shot him in the left arm.

The bullet went through his chest, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The witness was shown a six-person lineup and positively identified Tyson.

Tyson was arrested without incident, according to an affidavit.

Tyson told police she did shoot the victim, but the gun was only meant to scare him, the gun had gone off by accident.

Investigators asked why she pointed the gun if she didn’t fear for her life, Tyson answered by stating she doesn’t like being grabbed.

Kenesha Tyson has been charged with criminal attempt 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony,

