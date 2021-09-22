Don’t Bring Your Money Anxiety With You: Everything To Include in a Vacation Budget for a Stress-Free Trip

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
4FR / Getty Images
4FR / Getty Images

Going on a vacation should be a purely enjoyable experience — but it can be stressful if you didn’t budget properly and figure out mid-trip that you’re spending way more than you had anticipated. Fortunately, with proper planning, you can avoid this scenario.

Read More: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money
Discover: Survey Reveals Surprising Trends in Vacations

Here’s every expense you should plan for when going on a vacation.

Flights

Flights can take up a big portion of your travel budget, so you may want to book these first to ensure they will fit into your budget with money left over to account for other travel costs. You may be able to find really cheap flights depending on your destination, when you plan to travel and when you book.

Did You Know: Here’s Who To Pay While You’re on Vacation

Accommodations

Where you stay is always the other big expense when it comes to a vacation. Try to book in advance so you can shop around for hotel deals. You may also choose to stay in a short-term rental property or a hostel if you are traveling on a budget.

Find Out: Unexpected Travel Costs To Consider in Advance

Passports and Visas

If you’re traveling internationally, you will need a passport and, depending on the destination, you may also need a visa.

Travel Prep: 10 Financial To-Dos Before Going on a Trip

If you are applying for a U.S. passport for the first time, it will cost $110 plus a $35 execution fee. If you are renewing your passport, the cost is also $110 but you do not need to pay an execution fee. If you need to rush your passport order, you will need to pay additional fees.

See: The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money

Not every country requires a visa and for those that do, the fees vary widely. For example, a tourist visa to visit Egypt costs $25, while a visa to visit China costs $140. Check with your destination country (or countries) well in advance of your trip to ensure that if you need a visa, you will be able to get one in time for your travels.

Travel Insurance

With so much uncertainty around travel during the pandemic, you may opt to purchase travel insurance. Travel insurance covers a variety of travel-related costs, though what exactly your insurance covers will depend on the policy you purchase. Costs travel insurance may cover include:

  • Trip cancellation

  • Interruption coverage

  • Baggage and personal items

  • Medical expenses

  • Rental car coverage

  • Accidental death

Check Out: Cheap Places To Travel On $100 a Day Or Less

The cost of travel insurance will depend on your destination, the length of the trip, the costs of the travel, the number of travelers, the age of travelers and how comprehensive your coverage is.

Vaccinations and COVID-19 Testing

Some countries are currently only allowing visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Fortunately, this vaccine is free, but other countries may require you to get a vaccine before your trip that comes with an out-of-pocket fee. According to WebMD, you may need to get — or choose to get — a vaccine for these travel-related diseases that are not covered by routine adult vaccinations (prices listed are the costs at the Public Health Institute at Denver Health):

  • Hepatitis A – $210 for two-dose series

  • Hepatitis B – $285 for three-dose series

  • Typhoid and paratyphoid fever – $110

  • Meningococcal disease – $155

  • Yellow Fever – $210

  • Rabies – $1,155 for three-dose series

  • Japanese Encephalitis – $510 for two-dose series

Watch Your Wallet: 21 Mistakes That Can Blow Your Budget While Traveling

In addition to vaccines, you may also need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering and/or leaving your destination country, so be prepared to pay for these tests as well.

Clothing, Gear and Toiletries

Depending on what you already have and what you may need, dedicate some of your travel budget to any clothing items, travel gear and toiletries you will need on your trip — but don’t go crazy buying travel gear that really isn’t worth the cost.

Discover: Survey Indicates Road Trips Will Dominate Travel

Rental Car and/or Local Transportation

Do some research ahead of your trip to find the best way to get around your destination so that you can properly budget for it. Public transportation will almost always be the cheapest option when available.

Important: Why You Should Consider a Travel Agent To Book Post-Pandemic Travel

Local Attractions and Activities

You should get a general sense of the attractions and activities you will want to see and do, and purchase tickets in advance if there’s an option so you know how much of your travel budget this will take up. This may include visits to historical landmarks, museums, art galleries, theme parks, sporting events, concerts or excursions.

Check Out: The Best and Worst Airlines for Cheap Flights

Food

Vacation often means dining out for most meals, so be sure to budget more for food than you typically would for time spent at home.

Read: Budget-Friendly Getaways That Are Perfect for Solo Travel

Gifts and Souvenirs

You may want to bring back gifts for your friends and family (or for yourself), so be sure to include some funds for souvenirs in your budget.

Learn: How Much Is Travel Insurance?

Walk-Around Money

Finally, have some wiggle room in your budget for “walk-around money” — money you’ll spend on day-to-day expenses that pop up or on an activity that you didn’t originally plan to do.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Bring Your Money Anxiety With You: Everything To Include in a Vacation Budget for a Stress-Free Trip

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • National Geographic’s New Antarctic Cruises Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Expedition

    Starting this November, you can set sail on the "Resolution", which was purpose built for both polar expeditions and creature comforts.

  • Existing-home sales decline as buyers hold out for better prices, more options

    The numbers: Existing-home sales retreated in August, as inventory and price remained major concerns for prospective buyers. Existing-home sales dropped 2% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 5.88 million in August, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. “Although there was a decline in home purchases, potential buyers are out and about searching, but much more measured about their financial limits, and simply waiting for more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • The Airlines With The Worst Coach Seats — From Best To Worst

    Travelers tend to assume that coach class seating is the same among all airlines, aka, not great. But that just isn't the case; indeed some airlines are worse than others, offering even less legroom...

  • Home of the Week: This Oceanfront Manse in San Francisco Has Jaw-Dropping Views of the Golden Gate Bridge

    Set in the exclusive Sea Cliff area, the home also has private access to the beach.

  • New COVID rules for international flights don't just impact foreign tourists: What US travelers need to know

    Vaccinated international travelers will be able to resume trips to the U.S. Unvaccinated Americans will face stricter testing requirements.

  • 'It's like you're climbing the gallows': The 'walk of shame' some theme park visitors dread

    Theme park rides will clearly say if there's a minimum height requirement, but guests of different body sizes are often left guessing if they'll fit.

  • US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

    The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.

  • Blowing Smoke: These Are The Best U.S. Cities To Visit If You’re Looking For A Cannabis Vacay

    When you’re in Seattle, you can’t miss Cannabis City, the area’s very first recreational weed store. This historic shop, opened by a doctor, was the site of the very first legal purchase of recreational cannabis in the city.

  • CDC Adds More Caribbean Islands to Its List of High-risk Destinations Due to COVID-19

    Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda are now designated as a "Level 4."

  • Flights to Europe Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Years — Here's How to Find the Best Deals

    If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • Vendors told to vacate The Gallery mall in Baltimore at end of year; owner evaluating options for building

    Sibgha “Saba” Altaf said customers used to come from all over Maryland as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey for her to do their eyebrows at The Gallery at Harborplace mall in downtown Baltimore. But foot traffic at the Inner Harbor mall slowed considerably when the food court closed in 2015, said Altaf, the owner and sole employee of Organic Eye Brow Threading. It dwindled even more once the ...

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • Southwest (LUV) to Expand Austin & Hawaii Services in 2022

    Southwest (LUV) plans to add nearly two dozen new flights to Austin and increase frequencies on its existing Hawaii services in 2022.

  • Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii

    Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. Despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii, state leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers. Earlier this summer, the state removed all testing requirements for vaccinated people.

  • What the new rules mean for holidays to Kenya and Egypt

    ‘When will they come back?” implored the guide, the driver, the ranger, the street seller. During my travels across Africa over the past 18 months, everyone asked me the same desperate question. Repeatedly, I failed to give any answers.

  • Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

    The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Jordanian travels the world from his basement

    This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."

  • China Takes 88 Million Trips During Midautumn Festival

    Two key holidays--Midautumn Festival and Oct. 1 Golden Week--fall closely together this year, giving retailers hope of stronger spending.