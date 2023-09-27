Don’t bug out, but there’s a new invasive insect threatening Ohio
Move over spotted lanternfly, there’s a new invasive bug threatening Ohio’s horticulture industry. The box moth has been spotted in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.
Move over spotted lanternfly, there’s a new invasive bug threatening Ohio’s horticulture industry. The box moth has been spotted in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe isn't losing sleep over Tesla's Cybertruck, even though the two companies' high-end electric pickups are set to compete.
X is getting closer to releasing its long-promised alerts that will notify users about whether or not their account has been “shadowbanned.”
Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce as he played for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Target expects to lose roughly $1.2 billion in profits from retail theft in 2022 and 2023.
“I'm responsible for all of engineering at Atlassian,” Rajeev Rajan said in our interview onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt last week. Atlassian created a company-level OKR (objective and key result) to track the joy across the company — which is just as important as company revenue goals.
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Experts explain what parasomnias are and treatment options.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Nobody makes enemies like Donald Trump, and his 2024 presidential election campaign promises some interesting new ones. The most recent: electric vehicles.
This week, Valdez's 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic releases a special remastered Blu-ray edition on the prestigious Criterion Collection.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
"On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'" The post Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison appeared first on In The Know.
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.