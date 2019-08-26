Don’t Buy Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bovis Homes Group:

0.14 = UK£174m ÷ (UK£1.6b - UK£302m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Bovis Homes Group has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Bovis Homes Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Bovis Homes Group's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Consumer Durables industry. Independently of how Bovis Homes Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Bovis Homes Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:BVS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Bovis Homes Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bovis Homes Group has total liabilities of UK£302m and total assets of UK£1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Bovis Homes Group's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Bovis Homes Group could be worth a closer look. Bovis Homes Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .