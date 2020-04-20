Don’t Buy Cegedim SA (EPA:CGM) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Cegedim SA (EPA:CGM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cegedim:

0.07 = €35m ÷ (€809m - €317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Cegedim has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Is Cegedim's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Cegedim's ROCE is around the 7.0% average reported by the Healthcare Services industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Cegedim's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that, Cegedim currently has an ROCE of 7.0% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 4.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Cegedim's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:CGM Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cegedim's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cegedim has total assets of €809m and current liabilities of €317m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Cegedim's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Cegedim's ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there.