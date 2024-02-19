Don’t buy these fake license plates

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Monday morning warning people not to fall victim to purchasing temporary license plates online.

Officials say there are only two ways to obtain a valid temporary license plate in Mesa County:

The licensed dealer where you purchased the car

The Motor Vehicle Department of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

Valid temporary license plates cannot be purchased online and printed at home. It’s important to note real Colorado license plates have a genuine hologram with the State of Colorado seal, among other security features.

MCSO deputies are adamant about pulling over and citing anyone driving with a fictitious plate. Law enforcement will not recognize a grace or extension period for temporary tags.

Call the Mesa County Motor Vehicle Department at (970) 244-1664 to learn more.

Fictitious plate – image courtesy of the MCSO

