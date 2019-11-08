Don’t Buy Flour Mills Kepenos S.A. (ATH:KEPEN) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we are going to look at Flour Mills Kepenos S.A. (ATH:KEPEN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Flour Mills Kepenos:

0.05 = €1.9m ÷ (€42m - €4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Flour Mills Kepenos has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Is Flour Mills Kepenos's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Flour Mills Kepenos's ROCE is around the 6.0% average reported by the Food industry. Regardless of how Flour Mills Kepenos stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Flour Mills Kepenos's current ROCE of 5.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 7.6%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Flour Mills Kepenos's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ATSE:KEPEN Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Flour Mills Kepenos has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Flour Mills Kepenos's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Flour Mills Kepenos has total assets of €42m and current liabilities of €4.6m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Flour Mills Kepenos's ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however Flour Mills Kepenos has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment.