Don’t Buy Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll look at Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Helen of Troy:

0.14 = US$202m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$289m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, Helen of Troy has an ROCE of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Helen of Troy

Is Helen of Troy's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Helen of Troy's ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 13%. Separate from Helen of Troy's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Helen of Troy's ROCE appears to be 14%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 10%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Helen of Troy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:HELE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Helen of Troy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Helen of Troy has total liabilities of US$289m and total assets of US$1.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Helen of Troy's ROCE

Overall, Helen of Troy has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Helen of Troy looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.